Check out the final Nebraska high school boys basketball stat leaders for the 2022-23 season.
SCORING
CLASS A
Name, school, games, points, average
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 24, 467, 19.5
Johnston, North Platte, 23, 439, 19.1
Gallatin, Fremont ,24, 451, 18.8
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 434, 18.1
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 25, 434, 17.4
Love, Lincoln Southwest, 25, 432, 17.3
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 426, 17.0
Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest, 24, 400, 16.7
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 25, 381, 16.6
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 478, 16.5
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 27, 426, 15.8
Rucker, Millard South, 22, 345, 15.7
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 342, 15.5
Mick, Lincoln East, 25, 383, 15.3
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 27, 413, 15.3
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 24, 367, 15.3
Johnson, Kearney, 24, 366, 15.2
Dahlgren, Kearney, 24, 366, 15.2
Pokorski, Gretna, 25, 380, 15.2
Garrett, Lincoln High, 25, 276, 15.0
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 718, 25.6
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 23, 485, 21.1
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 422, 20.1
Greeley, Gering, 24, 480, 20.0
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 378, 18.0
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 26, 451, 17.3
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 28, 464, 16.6
Olsen, Plattsmouth, 23, 376, 16.3
Bird, Bennington, 25, 402, 16.1
Humphrey, McCook, 24, 383, 16.0
McDowell, Crete, 26, 410, 15.8
Seevers, York, 24, 368, 15.3
Harris, Scottsbluff, 23, 355, 15.4
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 28, 408, 14.6
Covalt, Seward, 26, 370, 14.2
OMAHA-AREA
Timm, Yutan, 25, 433, 17.5
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 23, 394, 17.1
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 29, 474, 16.3
Glock, Wahoo, 26, 422, 16.2
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 29, 464, 16.0
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 346, 15.7
REBOUNDING
CLASS A
Name, school, games, rebounds, average
Anderson, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 257, 10.3
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 26, 255, 9.8
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 23, 222, 9.7
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 25, 227, 9.1
Johnson, Kearney, 24, 217, 9.0
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 23, 204, 8.9
Rucker, Millard South, 22, 189, 8.6
Rozelle, Gretna, 23, 184, 8.0
Rollins, Millard North, 28, 223, 8.0
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 21, 166, 7.9
CLASS B
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 227, 10.8
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 300, 10.7
Courtney, Ralston, 24, 198, 8.2
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 26, 172, 6.6
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 28, 185, 6.6
Garner, Norris, 26, 166, 6.4
Hochstein, Seward, 26, 164, 6.3
Phinney, York, 24, 148, 6.2
Timmerman, Beatrice, 21, 130, 6.2
OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 29, 303, 10.5
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 227, 10.3
Smith, Conestoga, 25, 186, 7.4
Biesterfield, Louisville, 24, 161, 6.7
Koger, Arlington, 23, 155, 6.7
Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 26, 172, 6.6
Dudley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25, 164, 6.6
FIELD-GOAL SHOOTING
Minimum 4 attempts/game
CLASS A
Name, school, games, field goals made-attempted, percentage
Rucker, Millard South, 22, 141-201, .701
Melessa, Lincoln East, 25, 93-144, .646
Rozelle, Gretna, 23, 95-148, .642
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 26, 84-138, .609
Boils, Lincoln High, 25, 86-142, .606
Faines, Lincoln High, 25, 101-172, .587
Brown, Omaha Westside, 25, 75-130, .577
Boatman, Omaha Burke, 23, 74-130, .569
Wilkins, Gretna, 25, 101-178, .567
Garcia, Bellevue West, 29, 109-193, .565
CLASS B
Cole, McCook, 24, 70-98, .714
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 153-218, .702
Healey, Omaha Skutt, 28, 87-125, .696
Phinney, York, 24, 76-115, .661
Feist, Beatrice, 20, 51-80, .636
Huston, York, 24, 62-98, .633
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 28, 190-302, .629
Dyer, Seward, 17, 41-68, .603
Courtney, Ralston, 24, 138-247, .559
Mickey, Scottsbluff, 25, 91-165, .552
OMAHA AREA SCHOOLS
Alexander, Fort Calhoun, 24, 65-97, .670
Appel, Fort Calhoun, 23, 87-134, .649
Smith, Conestoga, 25, 112-191, .586
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 29, 82-140, .585
Konzem, Ashland-Greenwood, 29, 121-208, .581
Kasischke, Wahoo, 26, 74-130, .573
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 29, 185-327, .566
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 29, 173-311, .556
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 122-221, .552
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Minimum 2 attempts/game
CLASS A
Name, school, games, 3-pointers made-attempted, percentage
Poulicek, Bellevue West, 29, 53-115, .461
Gallatin, Fremont, 24, 98-215, .456
Jackson, Bellevue West, 29, 72-173, .416
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 24, 56-128, .438
Mosser, Millard North, 28, 69-159, .434
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 60-142, .423
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 25, 58-139, .417
Frager, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 30-72, .417
Jones, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 36-88, .409
CLASS B
Gullion, Waverly, 23, 32-71, .451
Boesiger, Norris, 27, 78-187, .417
Schernkau, Waverly, 23, 41-99, .414
McDowell, Crete, 26, 46-112, .411
Paljor, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 22, 46-114, .404
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 28, 71-177, .401
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 26, 37-94, .394
Macholan, Blair, 23, 19-49, .388
Buettenback, Ralston, 24, 56-147, .381
Humphrey, McCook, 24, 77-204, .378
OMAHA AREA SCHOOLS
Gaston, Douglas County West, 24, 42-89, .471
Glock, Wahoo, 26, 51-112, .455
Schneider, Omaha Concordia, 23, 22-51, .431
Taylor, Boys Town, 20, 37-94, .394
Bridges, Ashland-Greenwood, 29, 56-151, .370
FREE-THROW SHOOTING
Minimum 2 attempts/game
CLASS A
Name, school, games, free throws made-attempted, percentage
Cascio Jensen, Fremont, 21, 49-54, .908
Mosser, Millard North, 29, 54-60, .900
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 95-107, .888
Endorf, Kearney, 24, 64-75, .853
Gallatin, Fremont, 24, 59-70, .843
Murphy, Omaha Westview, 22, 75-90, .833
Johnson, Kearney, 24, 58-70, .829
Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 25, 41-50, .820
Pokorski, Gretna, 25, 82-102, .804
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 41-51, .804
CLASS B
Boesiger, Norris, 27, 85-97, .876
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 101-120, .842
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 185-229, .808
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 26, 80-99, .808
McDowell, Crete, 26, 94-117, .803
Humphrey, McCook, 24, 72-90, .800
Loomis, Beatrice, 17, 34-43, .790
Harms, Waverly, 23, 43-55, .782
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 23, 114-148, .770
Harris, Scottsbluff, 26, 63-84, .750
OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
Glock, Wahoo, 26, 87-99, .879
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 23, 136-164, .829
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 26, 83-110, .755
Welch, Conestoga, 25, 54-72, .750
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 82-110, .745
ASSISTS
CLASS A
Name, school, games, assists, average
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 144, 5.0
Marsh, Grand Island, 20, 98, 4.9
Gaeth, Millard North, 28, 127, 4.5
Harlan, Omaha Benson, 14, 63, 4.5
Pokorski, Gretna, 25, 112, 4.5
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 24, 106, 4.4
Johnston, North Platte, 23, 92, 4.0
Dahlgren, Kearney, 24, 89, 3.7
Gaines, Lincoln High, 25, 93, 3.7
Mitchell, Omaha Westside, 27, 97, 3.6
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 25, 89, 3.6
CLASS B
Ivey, York, 24, 121, 5.0
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 24, 105, 4.4
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 115, 4.1
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 24, 81, 3.4
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 70, 3.3
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 24, 79, 3.3
Gines, Ralston, 24, 78, 3.2
Macholan, Blair, 23, 72, 3.1
Harris, Scottsbluff, 26, 80, 3.1
Huston, York, 24, 73, 3.0
Comstock, Elkhorn, 26, 79, 3.0
OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
Wiese, Douglas County West, 24, 106, 4.4
Travis, Douglas County West, 24, 90, 3.8
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 29, 107, 3.7
Thomas, Boys Town, 22, 75, 3.4
Welch, Conestoga, 25, 86, 3.4
No report — Class A: Omaha South. Class B: Alliance, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha-area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Louisville, Mead shooting, Weeping Water.