Final Nebraska high school football statistics leaders

  • 0

Prep Zone Report: 2022 All-Nebraska football team

Check out the final Nebraska high school football stat leaders for the 2022 season below.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 185, 1532, 153.2, 22

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 251, 1568, 142.5, 20

Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 206, 1408, 140.8, 16

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 158, 1489, 135.4, 32

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 167, 1232, 123.2, 16

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 166, 1064, 118.2, 17

Prestito, Papillion-La Vista, 154, 1178, 117.8, 10

Roblee, North Platte, 221, 1165, 116.5, 12

Antonio, South Sioux City, 110, 759, 108.4, 13

Tilford, North Platte, 113, 1026, 102.6, 11

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 236-371-7, 3186, 289.6, 36

Tolbert, Omaha South, 123-238-2, 2250, 281.2, 23

Flores, Gretna, 238-359-4, 3117, 239.8, 31

Kozeal, Millard South, 133-220-5, 1813, 226.6, 18

Beckman, Kearney, 127-194-5, 2105, 210.5, 25

Worthley, Lincoln East, 119-194-5, 1669, 185.4, 14

Ternus, Norfolk, 130-208-7, 1417, 177.1, 10

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 168-250-4, 2239, 172.2, 19

Whaley, Omaha Burke, 97-170-7, 1062, 151.7, 5

Circo, Omaha North, 83-142-8, 1307, 145.2, 16

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 67, 1233, 154.1, 16

Sheard, Omaha South, 50, 1105, 138.1, 9

McMorris, Bellevue West, 90, 1297, 117.9, 14

Hall, Bellevue West, 62, 974, 88.5, 11

Williams, Millard West, 24, 621, 69.2, 8

Licking, Norfolk, 51, 598, 66.4, 4

Schnell, Gretna, 56, 858, 66.0, 5

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 44, 784, 65.3, 5

Roebke, Lincoln East, 36, 649, 64.9, 5

Reuling, Kearney, 37, 643, 64.3, 8

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 38, 0, 0, 228, 20.7

Porter, Omaha North, 23, 0, 2, 140, 14.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 17, 0, 2, 104, 13.0

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 18, 0, 2, 110, 12.2

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 20, 0, 0, 120, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Forney, Columbus, 39, 40.5, 55

Mormino, Omaha Westside, 33, 40.5, 63

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 24, 39.2, 70

Murphy, Millard West, 32, 37.7, —

Evans, Grand Island, 42, 37.3, 64

McClannan, Millard South, 26, 37.1, 76

Tilford, North Platte, 15, 36.9, 60

McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 29, 36.6, 55

Mazur, Papillion-La Vista, 25, 36.6, 53

Avalos, Fremont, 25, 36.5, 52

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 58, 72, 188, 20.9

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 57, 41, 155, 19.4

Mas. Chandler, Bellevue East, 63, 31, 157, 17.4

Blaser, Columbus, 36, 81, 153, 17.0

Tilford, North Platte, 45, 71, 161, 16.1

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 46, 51, 143, 15.9

Interceptions: 8, Marsh, Grand Island. 5, Czyz, Fremont; Pargo, Omaha Creighton Prep; Wilcoxson, Gretna; Sunken, Lincoln North Star. 4, Rickley, Omaha Bryan; Davis, Omaha Benson; Keifer, Omaha Westside, Runge, Gretna.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 1609, 3558, 469.7

Elkhorn South, 2871, 1609, 407.3

Gretna, 2018, 3190, 400.6

Millard South, 1734, 2672, 400.5

Omaha Westside, 2836, 2320, 396.6

Omaha South, 992, 2484, 386.2

Lincoln Southwest, 2586, 1624, 382.7

Omaha North, 1896, 1669, 356.5

Millard North, 2499, 658, 350.8

Papillion-La Vista, 1897, 1552, 344.9

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 200, 1965, 163.8, 25

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 237, 1926, 160.5, 26

Schenck, Elkhorn, 250, 1586, 158.6, 17

Colvert, Bennington, 234, 1751, 134.7, 22

Nelson, Beatrice, 259, 1291, 129.1, 10

Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 203, 1120, 112.0, 13

TeBrink, Crete, 130, 718, 102.6, 7

Gartner, Gering, 155, 873, 97.0, 8

Stull, Scottsbluff, 185, 1121, 93.4, 18

Kastens, Waverly, 151, 994, 90.4, 11

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 233-365-9, 2662, 242.0, 20

Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 124-267-14, 1868, 186.8, 8

Bird, Bennington, 167-278-4, 2409, 185.3, 33

Soukup, Blair, 136-223-6, 1615, 179.4, 16

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 125-233-9, 1798, 163.5, 22

Duncan, Omaha Gross, 104-174-4, 1815, 151.2, 20

Jackson, Waverly, 136-211-2, 1541, 140.1, 10

Knott, Seward, 103-164-x, 1244, 138.2, 8

Seevers, York, 115-199-5, 1368, 136.8, 9

Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X, 86-163-10, 967, 107.4, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Conner, Bennington, 64, 1122, 86.3, 15

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 59, 912, 82.9, 5

Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 39, 727, 72.7, 4

Unger, Blair, 40, 561, 62.3, 6

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 56, 663, 60.3, 7

Espino, Hastings, 41, 490, 54.4, 4

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 39, 577, 52.5, 5

Carpenter, Lexington, 25, 414, 51.8, 4

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 27, 0, 0, 162, 13.5

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 26, 0, 8, 160, 13.3

Colvert, Bennington, 27, 0, 0, 162, 12.5

Schenck, Elkhorn, 17, 0, 0, 102, 10.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 23, 41.5, —

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 29, 40.9, —

Streit, Omaha Gross, 21, 36.8, 73

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 23, 36.1, 58

Espino, Hastings, 42, 35.3, 54

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 32, 35.3, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Hill, Seward, 36, 87, 159, 19.9

Robbins, Gering, 56, 35, 147, 18.4

Erickson, York, 33, 59, 125, 15.6

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 56, 71, 183, 15.2

Beals, Gering, 45, 30, 120, 15.0

Interceptions: 5, Carpenter, Lexington; Radicia, Elkhorn North; Beck, Bennington. 4, Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Baessler, Blair; Skrobecki, Waverly; Lym, Bennington.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Omaha Gross, 2891, 1815, 392.2

Scottsbluff, 3769, 915, 390.3

Elkhorn, 3147, 676, 382.3

Grand Island Northwest, 1395, 2723, 374.4

Bennington, 2167, 2504, 359.3

Elkhorn North, 2075, 1798, 352.1

Seward, 1566, 1422, 332.0

Blair, 1235, 1700, 326.1

Waverly, 1975, 1573, 322.5

OMAHA AREA

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 197, 2007, 182.5, 32

Krajicek, Yutan, 151, 1048, 104.8, 15

McDonald, Weeping Water, 117, 1028, 102.8, 18

Widler, Conestoga, 109, 772, 96.5, 12

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 72, 964, 96.4, 18

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 94-176-5, 1849, 184.9, 25

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 96-169-5, 1515, 168.3, 13

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 81-141-2, 1574, 143.1, 15

Kuhl, Platteview, 129-214-2, 1424, 142.4, 15

J. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 56-127-6, 945, 135.0, 13

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 120-178-6, 1408, 128.0, 14

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 43, 801, 89.0, 10

Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 35, 709, 64.5, 5

M. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 26, 423, 60.4, 6

Heller, Omaha Roncalli, 22, 480, 53.3, 9

Stewart, Platteview, 45, 513, 51.3, 5

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 35, 0, 18, 228, 20.7

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 20, 0, 0, 120, 13.3

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 19, 0, 30, 144, 13.1

McDonald, Weeping Water, 20, 0, 2, 122, 12.2

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 21, 0, 0, 132, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 40.0, 53

Elgert, Yutan, 11, 38.5, 43

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

Alexander, Platteview, 27, 35.6, 59

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Plowman, Conestoga, 48, 38, 134, 16.8

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 45, 93, 183, 16.6

Widler, Conestoga, 50, 31, 131, 16.4

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 49, 69, 167, 15.2

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 56, 51, 163, 14.8

LaCroix, Mead, 39, 50, 128, 14.3

Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann; Arensberg, Yutan; Rhodes, Weeping Water. 4, Essary, Weeping Water; Ryan, Chytil, Omaha Roncalli.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 3631, 1582, 473.9

Wahoo Neumann, 2790, 780, 357.0

Omaha Roncalli, 1369, 1903, 327.2

Ashland-Greenwood, 1905, 1655, 323.6

Yutan, 2501, 706, 321.0​

