Check out the final Nebraska high school girls basketball stat leaders for the 2022-23 season.
* * *
SCORING
CLASS A
Name, school, games, points, average
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 20, 385, 19.2
Jones, Omaha Central, 26, 488, 18.8
Babbitt, Millard South, 29, 540, 18.6
Lemon, Millard South, 29, 539, 18.6
Olsen, Millard South, 29, 528, 18.2
White, Bellevue West, 28, 484, 17.3
O’Neal, Omaha Burke, 23, 387, 16.8
Carter, Omaha Benson, 20, 328, 16.4
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 425, 16.3
Watkins, Omaha Northwest, 24, 370, 15.4
Hill, Omaha North, 23, 353, 15.3
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 628, 24.2
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 26, 392, 15.1
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 30, 464, 14.5
Durant, South Sioux City, 24, 343, 14.3
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 30, 387, 12.9
Christiansen, Waverly, 25, 322, 12.9
Clarke, Alliance, 24, 305, 12.7
Godsey, Nebraska City, 22, 266, 12.1
Sullivan, Blair, 23, 277, 12.0
Wilkinson, McCook, 22, 262, 11.9
Heineman, South Sioux City, 25, 292, 11.7
OMAHA AREA
Stobbe, Platteview, 24, 369, 15.4
Wirges, Omaha Christian, 17, 262, 15.4
Holm, Douglas County West, 26, 389, 15.0
Leu, Wahoo, 24, 354, 14.8
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 399, 14.8
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 296, 12.9
Tichota, Yutan, 27, 335, 12.4
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 295, 12.3
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 290, 12.1
Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 22, 257, 11.7
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 277, 11.5
REBOUNDS
CLASS A
Name, school, games, rebounds, average
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 20, 370, 18.5
Townsend, Omaha Buena Vista, 22, 245, 11.1
Dalton, Fremont, 22, 245, 11.1
Thomas, Omaha South, 24, 256, 10.7
Ligon, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 205, 8.9
Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 18, 154, 8.6
White, Bellevue West, 28, 235, 8.4
Smith, Millard North, 26, 209, 8.0
Drake, Omaha North, 20, 156, 7.8
Holloway, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 178, 7.7
CLASS B
Godsey, Nebraska City, 22, 256, 11.6
Clarke, Alliance, 24, 241, 10.0
Todd, Gering, 22, 201, 9.1
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 224, 8.6
Widick, Plattsmouth, 24, 194, 8.1
Connealy, Omaha Skutt, 22, 153, 7.0
Hudson, Alliance, 21, 133, 6.3
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 25, 157, 6.3
Christiansen, Waverly, 25, 144, 5.8
Pszanka, Gering, 19, 106, 5.6
OMAHA AREA
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 262, 10.9
Dieckman, Omaha Concordia, 22, 191, 8.7
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 195, 7.2
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 157, 6.8
Canales, Boys Town, 19, 127, 6.7
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 160, 6.7
ASSISTS
CLASS A
Name, school, games, number, average
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 29, 147, 5.1
Jones, Omaha Central, 26, 131, 5.0
Wilson, Bellevue East, 26, 103, 4.0
Russell-Brown, Bellevue West, 28, 104, 3.7
Klabunde, Omaha Benson, 20, 64, 3.2
Leu, Lincoln North Star, 25, 78, 3.1
Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 71, 3.1
Olsen, Millard South, 29, 90, 3.1
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 79, 3.0
Province, Kearney, 26, 78, 3.0
No. Gessert, Millard West, 25, 74, 3.0
Fierro, Omaha Westview, 23, 68, 3.0
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 162, 6.2
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 24, 92, 3.8
Heineman, South Sioux City, 25, 79, 3.2
Radenslaben, Waverly, 25, 75, 3.0
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 30, 88, 2.9
Bryner, Alliance, 24, 67, 2.8
Booth, Elkhorn North, 26, 68, 2.6
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 30, 78, 2.6
Kircher, Norris, 23, 59, 2.6
Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest, 40, 56, 2.3
OMAHA AREA
Timm, Arlington, 21, 105, 5.0
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 114, 4.2
My. Tichota, Yutan, 26, 84, 3.2
Leu, Wahoo, 24, 75, 3.1
Matthews, Omaha Roncalli, 22, 65, 3.0
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Lemon, Millard South, 29, 197-354, .556
Jones, Omaha Central, 26, 179-337, .530
Denker, Lincoln East, 19, 75-141, .530
Olsen, Millard South, 29, 175-333, .522
Preston, Millard North, 26, 92-183, .500
Eisenhauer, Norfolk, 21, 79-158, .500
Holloway, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 76-155, .490
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 136-277, .490
Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 20, 84-170, .490
Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 25, 70-141, .490
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 240-407, .590
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 26, 73-126, .579
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 30, 117-232, .504
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 25, 104-207, .500
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 26, 150-305, .492
Clarke, Alliance, 24, 126-259, .490
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 30, 148-325, .455
Christiansen, Waverly, 25, 117-260, .450
Burbach, Norris, 26, 83-190, .440
Baca, Bennington, 25, 86-201, .430
OMAHA AREA
Holm, Douglas County West, 26, 145-236, .610
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 27, 124-231, .540
Malousek, Douglas County West, 25, 87-171, .510
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 52-130, .488
My. Tichota, Yutan, 26, 97-207, .470
Gibbs, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 126-279, .470
Timm, Arlington, 21, 76-170, .450
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 64-147, .435
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Hagen, Omaha Westside, 22, 29-66, .440
Stricklin, Bellevue East, 24, 44-106, .420
McLucas, Bellevue East, 26, 42-103, .410
Galligan, Millard North, 26, 34-84, .400
Kellner, Omaha Westview, 23, 38-94, .400
Klahn, Millard West, 25, 20-51, .390
Jones, Omaha Central, 26, 28-71, .390
Hasenkamp, Elkhorn South, 22, 24-61, .390
Harley, Millard North, 26, 61-161, .380
Gonzalez, Omaha Central, 20, 47-123, .380
Reimer, Bellevue East, 20, 21-56, .380
Rathe, Lincoln Southwest, 25, 19-50, .380
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 57-122, .467
McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 30, 70-152, .461
Sullivan, Norris, 26, 36-82, .440
Murphy, Elkhorn North, 26, 58-135, .430
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 30, 95-232, .393
Chambers, Norris, 18, 15-38, .390
Costilla, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 27-73, .370
Kula, Omaha Duchesne, 25, 20-54, .370
Koch, York, 25, 25-70, .360
Harms, Waverly, 25, 35-99, .354
OMAHA AREA
Husing, Yutan, 27, 38-92, .410
Tex, Platteview, 24, 67-183, .366
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 31-92, .340
Leu, Wahoo, 24, 49-153, .320
Iversen, Wahoo, 24, 24-74, .320
Bosak, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 23-72, .319
Stobbe, Platteview, 24, 69-216, .319
My. Tichota, Yutan, 26, 22-74, .300
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
CLASS A
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Babbitt, Millard South, 29, 52-58, .897
White, Bellevue West, 28, 128-155, .810
Stricklin, Bellevue East, 24, 45-56, .800
Williams, Omaha Westview, 23, 36-45, .800
Melcher, Bellevue West, 28, 56-71, .790
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 124-162, .770
Rathe, Lincoln Southwest, 25, 49-64, .770
No. Gessert, Millard West, 25, 54-71, .760
Jones, Omaha Central, 26, 102-135, .760
Seymore, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 73-96, .760
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 91-98, .929
Rice, Norris, 26, 42-54, .780
Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 30, 49-64, .766
Harms, Waverly, 25, 39-51, .765
Wilkinson, McCook, 22, 45-60, .750
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 25, 42-58, .720
Booth, Elkhorn North, 26, 42-59, .712
Moret, South Sioux City, 25, 36-53, .680
Pszanka, Gering, 19, 49-73, .670
OMAHA AREA
Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 21, 48-61, .790
Johnson, Wahoo Neumann, 24, 57-73, .781
Iversen, Wahoo, 21, 42-54, .780
Kube, Yutan, 27, 40-55, .730
Stobbe, Platteview, 24, 50-69, .725
Comstock, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 42-58, .720
Ma. Tichota, Yutan, 27, 69-99, .700
Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 54-77, .700
