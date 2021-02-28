The final Nebraska high school swimming season leaders in each event.
* * *
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.10 (No. 1 all time). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:32.09 (No. 3 all time). 3, Millard North, 1:38.59. 4, Elkhorn, 1:39.18. 5, Omaha North, 1:39.24. 6, Fremont, 1:39.41. 7, Omaha Burke, 1:39.56. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:39.58.
200 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 1:39.89 (No. 8 all time). 2, Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:42.02. 3, John Watson, Prep, 1:42.51. 4, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.99. 5, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:43.99. 6, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:44.40. 7, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:44.73. 8, Kai Wilson, GI, 1:45.23.
200 IM: 1, Watson, 1:51.76 (No. 9 all time). 2, Drew Kaelin, Prep, 1:53.23. 3, Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:53.36. 4, Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:53.86. 5, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:56.14. 6, Ashton Bailey, LSW, 1:56.35. 7, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:57.47. 8, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 1:57.81.
50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.04 (No. 2 all time). 2, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 21.57. 3, Ethan Reida, LSW, 21.59. 4, Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.64. 5, Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 21.66. 6 (tie), Andrew Hood, Prep, and Frodyma, 21.67. 8, Ian Paup, Lincoln East, 21.69.
Diving: 1, Jonathan Brouillette, North Platte, 489.60 points. 2, David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 449.25. 3, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 439.30. 4, Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 391.45. 5, Guy Hunt, Elkhorn, 386.55. 6, Alex Castillo, Omaha Central, 368.85. 7, Seth Blaser, LSW, 361.25. 8, Joel Toof, LSW, 361.25.
100 butterfly: 1, Mayo, 50.56. 2, Sal Goaley, Prep, 50.67. 3, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 50.98. 4, Thomas Neil, LSW, 51.07. 5, Smith, 51.08. 6, Reida, 51.60. 7, Frodyma, 51.67. 8, Will Clark, Prep, 52.43.
100 freestyle: 1 (tie), Palmer and Mlinek, 46.04. 3, Novinski, 46.95. 4, Wehbe, 47.03. 5, Galles, 47.16. 6, Mayo, 47.22. 7, Kolb, 47.44. 8, Smith, 47.77.
500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:39.00. 2, Novinski, 4:40.04. 3, Muse, 4:44.24. 4, Hahn, 4:46.75. 5, Kai Wilson, GI, 4:46.79. 6, Jack Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:47.13. 7, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 4:47.26. 8, Palmer, 4:50.53.
200 freestyle relay: 1, LSW (Kolb, Bailey, Ethan Reida, Palmer), 1:24.88 (No. 8 all time). 2, Prep, 1:25.74. 3, Elkhorn, 1:25.79. 4, Kearney, 1:26.93. 5, LPX, 1:29.10. 6, Omaha North, 1:29.16. 7, Burke, 1:29.85. 8, Central, 1:30.07.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, 51.11. 2, Watson, 51.95. 3, Ben Ravnsborg, Prep, 52.20. 4, Bailey, 53.02. 5, Henry Belik, PLV/PLVS, 53.04. 6, Horner, 53.17. 7, Ethan Reida, 53.42. 8 (tie), Smith and Clark, 53.74.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 54.58 (No. 2 all time). 2, Hahn, 56.64 (No. 9 all time). 3, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 56.70. 4, Kaelin, 57.16. 5, Guzman, 57.34. 6, Eli Vyhidal, LPX, 57.86. 7, Drayton Beber, Prep, 58.61. 8, Luke Dankert, GI, 58.65.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn (Mayo, Wehbe, Horner, Smith), 3:07.16 (No. 8 all time). 2, LSW, 3:07.61 (No. 10 all time). 3, Prep, 3:12.27. 4, Grand Island, 3:13.01. 5, LPX, 3:17.00. 6, Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:17.37. 7, Lincoln East, 3:17.63. 8, Millard West, 3:18.38.
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:43.86 (No. 4 all time). 2, Millard North, 1:46.28 (No. 9 all time). 3, Norfolk, 1:46.86. 4, Westside, 1:48.64. 5, Lincoln East, 1:48.66. 6, LSW, 1:50.34. 7, Burke, 1:50.45. 8, Central, 1:51.01.
200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:49.97 (No. 3 all time). 2, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:51.44 (No. 8 all time). 3, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:54.04. 4, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:54.31. 5, Randby, 1:55.69. 6, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:56.60. 7, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:57.14. Marzia Gasparini, Norfolk, 1:57.20.
200 IM: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:06.50. 2, Alison DeSordi, 2:07.15. 3, Randby, 2:07.85. 4, Maddie McLeay, MN, 2:09.55. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:10.22. 6, Hood, 2:10.90. 7, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:11.14. 8, Trojan, 2:11.31.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.01 (No. 2 all time). 2, Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 23.79. 3, Christina Spomer, 23.80. 4, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.03. 5, Hood, 24.05. 6, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 24.16. 7, Woods, 24.21. 8, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.27.
Diving: 1, Megan Carter, Marian, 511.30 (No. 2 all time). 2, Katerina Hoffman, LSE, 494.50 (No. 4 all time). 3, Anna Caniglia, Burke, 465.95. 4, Laney Woodward, Millard West, 464.30. 5, Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 461.15. 6, Ryane Neal, LSW, 431.90. 7, Sally McLellen, Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 396.75. 8, Natalie Siahpush, MN, 369.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Hailu, 55.97 (No. 8 all time). 2, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 56.00. 3, Clark, 56.48. 4, Trojan, 56.74. 5, Dendinger, 57.26. 6, Hood, 57.68. 7, Randby, 57.98. 8, Morales, 58.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.30 (No. 9 all time). 2, Woods, 52.19. 3, Livingston, 52.28. 4, Von Seggern, 52.47. 5, Kuehne, 52.62. 6, Krings, 52.73. 7, McLeay, 53.13. 8, Randby, 53.16.
500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:02.40 (No. 5 all time). 2, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:09.33. 3, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:11.23. 4, Hood, 5:11.63. 5, Harris, 5:13.25. 6, Kellen, 5:14.80. 7, Trojan, 5:14.96. 8, Morales, 5:15.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Randby, Hood, Jessica Brusnahan, Von Seggern), 1:35.04 (No. 4 all time). 2, Elkhorn, 1:37.82. 3, Papio/Papio South, 1:37.98. 4, LSW, 1:37.99. 5, Lincoln East, 1:39.86. 6, LSE, 1:40.70. 7, Millard North, 1:40.88. 8, Burke, 1:41.03.
100 backstroke: 1, Clark, 55.91 (No. 4 all time). 2, Hailu, 56.15 (No. 5 all time). 3, Harthoorn, 57.15. 4, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 57.37. 5, Foley, 57.73. 6, Isabelle Hanson, 58.95. 7, Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 59.16. 8, Gasparini, 59.31.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:03.08. 2, DeSordi, 1:04.61. 3, Jacobs, 1:04.87. 4, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.30. 5, Dendinger, 1:05.94. 6, Ava Hunt, 1:06.81. 7, Ella Petrick, MN, 1:07.66. 8, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 1:07.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Marian (Hood, Trojan, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:30.39 (No. 9 all time). 2, Millard North, 3:34.32. 3, Westside, 3:35.27. 4, LSW, 3:35.55. 5, Elkhorn, 3:36.54. 6, Papio/Papio South, 3:37.08. 7, Central, 3:38.26. 8, Norfolk, 3:38.37.