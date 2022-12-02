 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders for the 2022 season below.

KILLS

Class A: Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 507; Dalton, Fremont, 505; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 461; Laird, Om. Westside, 452; Traudt, Grand Island, 437; Gobel, Lincoln Southwest, 427; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 403; Loschen, Om. Marian, 384; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 383; Ries, Norfolk, 377; Faalii, Lincoln East, 377.

Class B: Burke, Om. Skutt, 505; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 443; Crist, Crete, 420; Turek, Seward, 417; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 394; Leeling, Sidney, 382; Buzbee, Bennington, 377; Kircher, Norris, 355; Jelinek, Norris, 351; Moore, Waverly, 347.

Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 455; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 439; Osmera, Wahoo, 333; Plueger, Platteview, 272; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 266; Hans, Platteview, 263; Smith, Wahoo, 262.

All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 658; Dolliver, Malcolm, 558; Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 550; Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 535; Baumert, Howells-Dodge, 531.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .401; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .371; Loschen, Om. Marian, .364; Hart, Gretna, .348; Traudt, Grand Island, .329; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .329; Laird, Om. Westside, .319; Bankston, Millard West, .319; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .309; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .305.

Class B: Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .387; Buzbee, Bennington, .340; Kircher, Norris, .320; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .320; Link, Om. Skutt, .318; Burke, Om. Skutt, .316; Lee, Om. Mercy, .287; Rice, Norris, .286; Rasgorshek, Crete, .282.

Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .524; Roseland, Platteview, .301; Schmidt, Om. Concordia, .281; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .267; Liss, Douglas County West, .254.

All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .524; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .474; West, Wausa, .418; Ryan, Overton, .416; Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .401.

ASSISTS

Class A: Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,127; Bradford, Lincoln East, 1,066; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,049; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X,1,004; Campie, Om. Marian, 987; Healy, Om. Westside, 959; Streich, Norfolk, 828; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 815; Taylor, Grand Island, 802; Walters, Millard West, 766.

Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 1,090; Kratochvil, Seward, 996; Rowley, Waverly, 981; Booth, Elkhorn North, 974; Riddle, Sidney, 877; Bessler, Crete, 773; Banker, Om. Skutt, 757; Schutte, Elkhorn, 697; Leuck, Om. Skutt, 691; Howie, Hastings, 670.

Omaha area: Waido, Wahoo, 807; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 726; Wilkinson, Om. Concordia, 717; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 679; Murdock, Douglas County West, 453; Vanosdall, Platteview, 450.

All-Class: Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 1,159; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,127; : Uhlir, Bennington, 1,090; Florell, Overton, 1.067; Bradford, Lincoln East, 1,066.

ACES

Class A: Lewis, Om. Northwest, 112; Festersen, Om. Central, 86; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 73; Craig, Bellevue East, 69; Pokharel, Millard West, 65; Paroda-Dillman, Om. Central, 64; Butler, Millard South, 63; Sheppard, Fremont, 60; Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 59; Heckenlively, Gretna, 56.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 82; Meyer, Norris, 75; Hagedorn, Om. Skutt, 72; Burke, Om. Skutt, 66; West, Scottsbluff, 66; Siebert, Seward, 58; Foote, Scottsbluff, 53; Booth, Elkhorn North, 52; Sebree, Bennington, 51; Rowley, Waverly, 50; Spies, Elkhorn North, 50.

Omaha area: Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Larson, Wahoo, 75; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 63; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 61; Liss, Douglas County West, 61; Gocke, Conestoga, 60.

All-Class: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 112; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 103; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Moeller, Pierce, 89; Festersen, Om. Central, 86.

BLOCKS

Class A: Loschen, Om. Marian, 90; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 84; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 80; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 79; Jackson, Om. Central, 78; Helmbrecht, Kearney, 76; Appleget, Lincoln Southwest, 70; Weber, Bellevue East, 64; Roth, Om. Marian, 64; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 63; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 63.

Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 108; Rice, Norris, 98; Miller, Seward, 96; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 95; Buzbee, Bennington, 82; Landon, Waverly, 67; Montes, Alliance, 65; Foote, Scottsbluff, 65; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 64; Spilker, Norris, 63.

Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 151; Ridge, Weeping Water, 122; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 90; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 84; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 68.

All-Class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 202; Arbuthnot, SEM, 154; Burch, Weeping Water, 151; Huss, Fairbury, 144; O’Neill, SEM, 144.

DIGS

Class A: Gologan, Om. Westside, 605; Hansen, Grand Island, 505; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 497; Frame, Gretna, 491; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 482; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 473; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 461; Kucks, Millard North, 430; Worley, Kearney, 426; Little, Lincoln Southwest, 421.

Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 837; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 647; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Rice, Waverly, 570; Andersen, Elkhorn, 528; Kriens, South Sioux City, 513; Benson, Hastings, 509; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 487; Loosvelt, York, 471; Stanley, Sidney, 445.

Omaha area: Brack, Weeping Water, 569; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 535; Wirges, Om. Christian, 494; Borner, Douglas County West, 467; Larson, Wahoo, 437; Huitink, Om. Christian, 423.

All-Class: Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare, 887; Mauch, Bennington, 837; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 647; Sieler, Maywood-Hayes Center, 621; Gologan, Om. Westside, 605.

Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

