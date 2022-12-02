Final Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders for the 2022 season below.
KILLS
Class A: Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 507; Dalton, Fremont, 505; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 461; Laird, Om. Westside, 452; Traudt, Grand Island, 437; Gobel, Lincoln Southwest, 427; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 403; Loschen, Om. Marian, 384; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 383; Ries, Norfolk, 377; Faalii, Lincoln East, 377.
Class B: Burke, Om. Skutt, 505; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 443; Crist, Crete, 420; Turek, Seward, 417; Wolfe, Elkhorn, 394; Leeling, Sidney, 382; Buzbee, Bennington, 377; Kircher, Norris, 355; Jelinek, Norris, 351; Moore, Waverly, 347.
Omaha area: Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock, 455; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 439; Osmera, Wahoo, 333; Plueger, Platteview, 272; Comer, Omaha Concordia, 266; Hans, Platteview, 263; Smith, Wahoo, 262.
All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 658; Dolliver, Malcolm, 558; Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 550; Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 535; Baumert, Howells-Dodge, 531.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .401; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, .371; Loschen, Om. Marian, .364; Hart, Gretna, .348; Traudt, Grand Island, .329; Lionberger, Lincoln Southwest, .329; Laird, Om. Westside, .319; Bankston, Millard West, .319; Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, .309; Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, .305.
Class B: Snodgrass, Om. Duchesne, .387; Buzbee, Bennington, .340; Kircher, Norris, .320; Wolfe, Elkhorn, .320; Link, Om. Skutt, .318; Burke, Om. Skutt, .316; Lee, Om. Mercy, .287; Rice, Norris, .286; Rasgorshek, Crete, .282.
Omaha area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .524; Roseland, Platteview, .301; Schmidt, Om. Concordia, .281; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, .267; Liss, Douglas County West, .254.
All-Class: Wurtz, Douglas County West, .524; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, .474; West, Wausa, .418; Ryan, Overton, .416; Venable, Lincoln Pius X, .401.
ASSISTS
Class A: Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,127; Bradford, Lincoln East, 1,066; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,049; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X,1,004; Campie, Om. Marian, 987; Healy, Om. Westside, 959; Streich, Norfolk, 828; Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 815; Taylor, Grand Island, 802; Walters, Millard West, 766.
Class B: Uhlir, Bennington, 1,090; Kratochvil, Seward, 996; Rowley, Waverly, 981; Booth, Elkhorn North, 974; Riddle, Sidney, 877; Bessler, Crete, 773; Banker, Om. Skutt, 757; Schutte, Elkhorn, 697; Leuck, Om. Skutt, 691; Howie, Hastings, 670.
Omaha area: Waido, Wahoo, 807; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 726; Wilkinson, Om. Concordia, 717; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 679; Murdock, Douglas County West, 453; Vanosdall, Platteview, 450.
All-Class: Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, 1,159; Long, Lincoln Southwest, 1,127; : Uhlir, Bennington, 1,090; Florell, Overton, 1.067; Bradford, Lincoln East, 1,066.
ACES
Class A: Lewis, Om. Northwest, 112; Festersen, Om. Central, 86; Dotzler, Om. Burke, 73; Craig, Bellevue East, 69; Pokharel, Millard West, 65; Paroda-Dillman, Om. Central, 64; Butler, Millard South, 63; Sheppard, Fremont, 60; Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 59; Heckenlively, Gretna, 56.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 82; Meyer, Norris, 75; Hagedorn, Om. Skutt, 72; Burke, Om. Skutt, 66; West, Scottsbluff, 66; Siebert, Seward, 58; Foote, Scottsbluff, 53; Booth, Elkhorn North, 52; Sebree, Bennington, 51; Rowley, Waverly, 50; Spies, Elkhorn North, 50.
Omaha area: Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Larson, Wahoo, 75; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 63; Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 61; Liss, Douglas County West, 61; Gocke, Conestoga, 60.
All-Class: Lewis, Omaha Northwest, 112; Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 103; Hatcher, Om. Brownell Talbot, 95; Moeller, Pierce, 89; Festersen, Om. Central, 86.
BLOCKS
Class A: Loschen, Om. Marian, 90; Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 84; Vitera, Papillion-La Vista, 80; Fuchs, Lincoln East, 79; Jackson, Om. Central, 78; Helmbrecht, Kearney, 76; Appleget, Lincoln Southwest, 70; Weber, Bellevue East, 64; Roth, Om. Marian, 64; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 63; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 63.
Class B: Clarke, Alliance, 108; Rice, Norris, 98; Miller, Seward, 96; Stoppkotte, Grand Island Northwest, 95; Buzbee, Bennington, 82; Landon, Waverly, 67; Montes, Alliance, 65; Foote, Scottsbluff, 65; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 64; Spilker, Norris, 63.
Omaha area: Burch, Weeping Water, 151; Ridge, Weeping Water, 122; Mogensen, Weeping Water, 90; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 84; Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 68.
All-Class: Stallbaumer, South Loup, 202; Arbuthnot, SEM, 154; Burch, Weeping Water, 151; Huss, Fairbury, 144; O’Neill, SEM, 144.
DIGS
Class A: Gologan, Om. Westside, 605; Hansen, Grand Island, 505; Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 497; Frame, Gretna, 491; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 482; Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside, 473; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 461; Kucks, Millard North, 430; Worley, Kearney, 426; Little, Lincoln Southwest, 421.
Class B: Mauch, Bennington, 837; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 647; Gonzalez-Orozco, Gering, 587; Rice, Waverly, 570; Andersen, Elkhorn, 528; Kriens, South Sioux City, 513; Benson, Hastings, 509; Fletcher, Grand Island Northwest, 487; Loosvelt, York, 471; Stanley, Sidney, 445.
Omaha area: Brack, Weeping Water, 569; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 535; Wirges, Om. Christian, 494; Borner, Douglas County West, 467; Larson, Wahoo, 437; Huitink, Om. Christian, 423.
All-Class: Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare, 887; Mauch, Bennington, 837; Douglas, Om. Skutt, 647; Sieler, Maywood-Hayes Center, 621; Gologan, Om. Westside, 605.
Note: Not all schools update statistics on MaxPreps.
