 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Final Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.

* * *

KILLS

Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 527; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 432; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 398; Gray, Elkhorn South, 384; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 381; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 350; Laird, Omaha Westside, 340; Purdy, North Platte, 334; MacTaggart, Millard West, 313; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 307.

Class B: Scheierman, York, 516; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 498; Lauenstein, Waverly, 485; Harbison, Lexington, 468; Waters, Norris, 400; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 354; Hudson, Aurora, 348; Sealey, Hastings, 318; vonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood, 277; Thomas, Elkhorn, 271.

Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 532; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 356; Lemke, Mead, 329; Sears, Wahoo, 287; Halbmaier, Mead, 282; Hans, Louisville, 273; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 265; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 256; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 231; Andersen, Arlington, 228.

All-Class: Larson, Wahoo, 532; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 527; Scheierman, York, 516; Helzer, Oakland-Craig, 502; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 498.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .442; Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, .387; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .368; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .355; Novacek, Kearney, .346; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .330; Al. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .321; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .320; Bankston, Millard North, .298; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, .294.

Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .486; Kroeker, Norris, .360; Waters, Norris, .356; Lauenstein, Waverly, .339; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .316; Thompson, Nebraska City, .309; Berger, Plattsmouth, .308; Scheierman, York, .290; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, .260; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, .259.

Omaha-Area: Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .423; Larson, Wahoo, .406; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .359; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .327; Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli, .309; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .306; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .302; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .302; Halbmaier, Mead, .287; Kavan, Wahoo, .268.

All-Class: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .486; Lindner, Pleasanton, .456; Fisher, Pleasanton, .445; Gray, Elkhorn South, .442; Souerdyke, Thayer Central, .445.

ASSISTS

Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1,104; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,047; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 914; Bartee, Kearney, 854; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 848; Fleming, Millard South, 841; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 831; Neff, North Platte, 806; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 733; Streich, Norfolk, 717.

Class B: Gray, Omaha Skutt, 1,023; Boesiger, Norris, 1,013; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 979; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 839; Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 831; Haines, Lexington, 793; Booth, Elkhorn North, 713; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 647; Coil, Hastings, 619; Alvarado, Alliance, 597.

Omaha-Area: Glock, Wahoo, 1,018; Quinn, Mead, 902; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 672; Kalkowski, Louisville, 634; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 549; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 508; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 505; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 418; Murdock, Douglas County West, 416; Wakefield, Arlington, 392.

All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1,104; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,047; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 1,023; Glock, Wahoo, 1,018; Siegel, Pleasanton, 1,018.

ACES

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 57; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 47; Symonsbergen, Lincoln Southwest, 40; Bartee, Kearney, 40; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 38; Behrens, Millard South, 38; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 38; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 38; Neff, North Platte, 37; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 37; Butler, Millard South, 37; Lootens, Millard North, 37.

Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, 88; Boesiger, Norris, 66; Knust, Aurora, 65; Schuster, Aurora, 60; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 59; Shaw, Hastings, 58; Hoover, Nebraska City, 56; Schuster, Aurora, 55; Harbison, Lexington, 51; Booth, Elkhorn North, 49.

Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 64; Borner, Douglas County West, 60; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 62; Lemke, Mead, 55; Kavan, Wahoo, 53; Bickford, Weeping Water, 50; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 47; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 47; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 45; Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock, 44.

All-Class: Krause, Omaha Skutt, 88; Ad. Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 85; Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 83; Keilig, Centura, 77; Brehmer, Gordon Rushville, 77.

BLOCKS

Class A: Millard, Millard West, 182; Brewer, Millard West, 112; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 108; Gray, Elkhorn South, 92; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 91; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 89; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 83; Bankston, Millard North, 81; Egan, Bellevue East, 77; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 73.

Class B: Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 149; Schuster, Aurora, 101; Jones, Aurora, 99; Case, York, 91; Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, 78; Stai, Norris, 75; Hudson, Aurora, 75; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 73; Allick, Waverly, 68; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 67.

Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, 87; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 79; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 58; Andersen, Arlington, 46; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 46; Vovk, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 40; Glock, Wahoo, 40; Lewien, Conestoga, 36; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, 35; Burch, Weeping Water, 35; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 35.

All-Class: Tietz, BRLD, 228; Millard, Millard West, 182; Moore, Mullen, 173; Nolting, BRLD, 156; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 149.

DIGS

Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 614; Healy, Omaha Westside, 511; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 506; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 492; Glogowski, Millard South, 403; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 397; Galvin, Millard North, 396; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 388; Riggs, Papillion-La Vista, 388; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 385.

Class B: Knust, Aurora, 565; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 557; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 541; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 512; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 482; Ramsey, Norris, 465; Norlen, Hastings, 462; Doucet, McCook, 435; Skala, Omaha Skutt, 428; Mauch, Bennington, 420.

Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 459; Kavan, Wahoo, 423; Larson, Wahoo, 400; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 366; Simones, Conestoga, 344; Luben, Wahoo, 335; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 334; Sears, Wahoo, 328; Langemeier, Mead, 283; Lemke, Mead, 272.

All-Class: Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 701; Kelly, Ogallala, 628; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 614; Garrett, Chadron, 613; Bunner, Blue Hill, 583.

Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Class A and Class B volleyball title matches

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert