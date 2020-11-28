Final Nebraska high school volleyball statistical leaders

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball stat leaders below.
KILLS
Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 527; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 432; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 398; Gray, Elkhorn South, 384; Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West, 381; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 350; Laird, Omaha Westside, 340; Purdy, North Platte, 334; MacTaggart, Millard West, 313; Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 307.
Class B: Scheierman, York, 516; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 498; Lauenstein, Waverly, 485; Harbison, Lexington, 468; Waters, Norris, 400; Heaney, Elkhorn North, 354; Hudson, Aurora, 348; Sealey, Hastings, 318; vonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood, 277; Thomas, Elkhorn, 271.
Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 532; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 356; Lemke, Mead, 329; Sears, Wahoo, 287; Halbmaier, Mead, 282; Hans, Louisville, 273; Wurtz, Douglas County West, 265; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 256; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 231; Andersen, Arlington, 228.
All-Class: Larson, Wahoo, 532; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 527; Scheierman, York, 516; Helzer, Oakland-Craig, 502; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 498.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Gray, Elkhorn South, .442; Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, .387; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .368; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .355; Novacek, Kearney, .346; Loschen, Omaha Marian, .330; Al. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .321; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .320; Bankston, Millard North, .298; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, .294.
Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .486; Kroeker, Norris, .360; Waters, Norris, .356; Lauenstein, Waverly, .339; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, .316; Thompson, Nebraska City, .309; Berger, Plattsmouth, .308; Scheierman, York, .290; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, .260; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, .259.
Omaha-Area: Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .423; Larson, Wahoo, .406; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .359; Wurtz, Douglas County West, .327; Hubschman, Omaha Roncalli, .309; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .306; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .302; Lienemann, Fort Calhoun, .302; Halbmaier, Mead, .287; Kavan, Wahoo, .268.
All-Class: Krause, Omaha Skutt, .486; Lindner, Pleasanton, .456; Fisher, Pleasanton, .445; Gray, Elkhorn South, .442; Souerdyke, Thayer Central, .445.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1,104; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,047; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 914; Bartee, Kearney, 854; Poppert, Omaha Westside, 848; Fleming, Millard South, 841; Bellinghausen, Millard North, 831; Neff, North Platte, 806; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 733; Streich, Norfolk, 717.
Class B: Gray, Omaha Skutt, 1,023; Boesiger, Norris, 1,013; Nadgwick, Elkhorn, 979; Havranek, Grand Island Northwest, 839; Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 831; Haines, Lexington, 793; Booth, Elkhorn North, 713; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 647; Coil, Hastings, 619; Alvarado, Alliance, 597.
Omaha-Area: Glock, Wahoo, 1,018; Quinn, Mead, 902; Needham, Omaha Roncalli, 672; Kalkowski, Louisville, 634; Wells, Fort Calhoun, 549; Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 508; Meyer, Omaha Concordia, 505; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 418; Murdock, Douglas County West, 416; Wakefield, Arlington, 392.
All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1,104; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 1,047; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 1,023; Glock, Wahoo, 1,018; Siegel, Pleasanton, 1,018.
ACES
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 57; Christophersen, Lincoln High, 47; Symonsbergen, Lincoln Southwest, 40; Bartee, Kearney, 40; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 38; Behrens, Millard South, 38; Roth, Lincoln North Star, 38; Ad. Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 38; Neff, North Platte, 37; Petrovic, Papillion-La Vista South, 37; Butler, Millard South, 37; Lootens, Millard North, 37.
Class B: Krause, Omaha Skutt, 88; Boesiger, Norris, 66; Knust, Aurora, 65; Schuster, Aurora, 60; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 59; Shaw, Hastings, 58; Hoover, Nebraska City, 56; Schuster, Aurora, 55; Harbison, Lexington, 51; Booth, Elkhorn North, 49.
Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 64; Borner, Douglas County West, 60; Klaassen, Omaha Christian, 62; Lemke, Mead, 55; Kavan, Wahoo, 53; Bickford, Weeping Water, 50; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 47; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 47; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 45; Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock, 44.
All-Class: Krause, Omaha Skutt, 88; Ad. Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 85; Nienhueser, Kenesaw, 83; Keilig, Centura, 77; Brehmer, Gordon Rushville, 77.
BLOCKS
Class A: Millard, Millard West, 182; Brewer, Millard West, 112; TeKrony, Omaha Westside, 108; Gray, Elkhorn South, 92; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 91; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 89; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 83; Bankston, Millard North, 81; Egan, Bellevue East, 77; Mroczek, Elkhorn South, 73.
Class B: Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 149; Schuster, Aurora, 101; Jones, Aurora, 99; Case, York, 91; Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, 78; Stai, Norris, 75; Hudson, Aurora, 75; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 73; Allick, Waverly, 68; Mader, Grand Island Northwest, 67.
Omaha-Area: Wurtz, Douglas County West, 87; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 79; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 58; Andersen, Arlington, 46; Foupht, Omaha Christian, 46; Vovk, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 40; Glock, Wahoo, 40; Lewien, Conestoga, 36; Cullen, Fort Calhoun, 35; Burch, Weeping Water, 35; Wirges, Omaha Christian, 35.
All-Class: Tietz, BRLD, 228; Millard, Millard West, 182; Moore, Mullen, 173; Nolting, BRLD, 156; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 149.
DIGS
Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 614; Healy, Omaha Westside, 511; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 506; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 492; Glogowski, Millard South, 403; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 397; Galvin, Millard North, 396; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 388; Riggs, Papillion-La Vista, 388; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 385.
Class B: Knust, Aurora, 565; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 557; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 541; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 512; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 482; Ramsey, Norris, 465; Norlen, Hastings, 462; Doucet, McCook, 435; Skala, Omaha Skutt, 428; Mauch, Bennington, 420.
Omaha-Area: Borner, Douglas County West, 459; Kavan, Wahoo, 423; Larson, Wahoo, 400; Greenwell, Fort Calhoun, 366; Simones, Conestoga, 344; Luben, Wahoo, 335; Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 334; Sears, Wahoo, 328; Langemeier, Mead, 283; Lemke, Mead, 272.
All-Class: Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 701; Kelly, Ogallala, 628; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 614; Garrett, Chadron, 613; Bunner, Blue Hill, 583.
Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.
Class A and Class B volleyball title matches
