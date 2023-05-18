Top 10

Class A

Comments: Gretna and Prep end the season they began it, just in reverse order. The Junior Jays won a tenth state title in program history, and did so against the defending champs. Both rosters lose double digit seniors, with Gretna’s also taking the hit of a school split next season. The cupboard will hardly be bare for either program, though. Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South — the other two state semifinalists — will each need to replace leading scorers amongst departing contributors, as will South. Westside sticks in its spot based on its body of work. Of the Warriors seven losses, five came to state semifinalists (and four of those were to teams that played for titles on Tuesday night), with the other two coming in shootouts. Columbus makes the jump into the ratings after upending Millard South in a district final and pushing Lincoln Southwest to the brink in the opening round at state. Southeast keeps its spot in the final rankings thanks in large part to its district win over previous No. 4 Omaha Bryan.