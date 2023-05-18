Top 10

Class A

Comments: A three-year run for the ages comes to an end for Gretna, and the final tallies are staggering. Wins in 63 of their last 64 matches. A goal differential of 363-19. Three Class A titles. Things will look significantly different next season, with the opening of Gretna East, which will split the city’s talent. Southwest likely begins next season as the Class A favorite. The Silver Hawks, who reached the state final for the first time in program history, are expected to return their top four scorers from a group that lost to just two teams this season. The top candidate to challenge Gretna for the Metro mantle may just be Westside. The Warriors had only two goals from seniors, and should bring back three double-digit scorers next season. Expect a much more wide open Class A than the one we’ve seen over the course of the last three years.