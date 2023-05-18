Check out the final 2023 Nebraska high school girls soccer rankings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek.
Top 10 School, record, previous rank
2. Lincoln Southwest, 16-3, 2
5. Omaha Westside, 13-6, 5
7. Lincoln Pius X, 10-4, 7
10. Papillion-La Vista, 11-6, NR
Class A
2. Lincoln Southwest, 16-3, 2
4. Omaha Westside, 13-6, 5
6. Lincoln Pius X, 11-6, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista, 11-6, 9
10. Elkhorn South, 7-8, 10
Comments: A three-year run for the ages comes to an end for Gretna, and the final tallies are staggering. Wins in 63 of their last 64 matches. A goal differential of 363-19. Three Class A titles. Things will look significantly different next season, with the opening of Gretna East, which will split the city’s talent. Southwest likely begins next season as the Class A favorite. The Silver Hawks, who reached the state final for the first time in program history, are expected to return their top four scorers from a group that lost to just two teams this season. The top candidate to challenge Gretna for the Metro mantle may just be Westside. The Warriors had only two goals from seniors, and should bring back three double-digit scorers next season. Expect a much more wide open Class A than the one we’ve seen over the course of the last three years. Class B
3. Omaha Duchesne, 15-4, 4
5. Columbus Scotus, 14-3, 5
7. Grand Island Northwest, 16-1, 3
8. Elkhorn North, 11-7, 8
Comments: Another dynasty run for a program known for them. Skutt won its third straight state title, and tenth in its history. And it came via a familiar path. The SkyHawks beat Elkhorn North in the opening round for the second straight year, took care of conference rival Omaha Mercy in the semifinals, then topped Norris in the final for the third year in a row. They’ll have to replace a core group of seniors that seemed to always have a knack for big matches. But the cupboard is hardly bare for Skutt. The same can be said for Norris, which should return it’s top five goal scorers — including Boise State commit Kennedy Sullivan and her 64 career goals — and one of the most impressive keepers in the state in freshman Ize Tidball. Challengers to the Skutt reign will also bring back rosters that should keep Class B interesting.
Here are Nick Rubek's final ratings for the 2023 boys soccer season after the state championship culminated.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 7
Gretna players celebrate with their trophy following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn White (3) runs with the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Gaby Drouht (11) and Creighton Allen (5) hug following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Thea Martin (16) and Gretna's Julia Witt (37) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sonora De Fini (21) and Anna Harris (12) hug in the final minutes of the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 5-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players run toward their trophy following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ize Tidball grabs the ball as Omaha Skutt's Caroline Daub (13) comes up behind her in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) and Norris' Grace Kohler (34) go up for the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) and Norris' Clare Macklin (20) go after the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler (34) covers her face with her hands has Omaha Skutt players celebrate following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players defend their goal from Omaha Skutt players in the Omaha Skutt next in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris goalkeeper Ize Tidball makes a save in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris fans react to a play in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Nicole Keetle (12) and Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) go after the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kennedy Sullivan (1) and Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt (20) chase the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris goalkeeper Ize Tidball and Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas (16) collide in air during the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ella Klein (10) kicks the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach John Carlson stalks to his team during a break in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Delaney O'Doherty (9) kicks the ball in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their win of the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their win of the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ize Tidball and Payton Wilkinson (29) walk off the field together following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate a penalty kick in the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Molly Riggins (7) puts her hands on her knees as Gretna's Sonora De Fini (21), Kendalll Dobberstein (28) and Ava Makovicka (2) celebrate a goal by De Fini in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Ava Makovicka (2) and Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (13) both go for the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) tips the ball away form the net in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) can't stop the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Kendalll Dobberstein (28) is picked up by teammate Ava Makovicka (2) following a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kniess (14) and Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) chase the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (1) and Gaby Drought (11) react after a Gretna goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest NSAA Class A girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 8
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) and Carter Thomas (8) celebrate in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) scores a goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) celebrates his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep fans and players celebrate a goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's William Brewer (20) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Johnson (11) go up for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) runs off the pitch after getting a yellow card in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) go after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) makes a save in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) celebrates a save with teammate Maguire Perkins (7) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) slides into Omaha Creighton Prep's Max Matthies (7) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tom Hoover cheers on his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) blocks penalty kick during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Curtis Oberg (1) celebrates a blocked penalty kick with his teammates during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Brady Bragg (10) chase after the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Johnson (11) kicks the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) and Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) watch the ball during the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Morgan Figi (18) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) hit the turf in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) reacts to a call in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) controls the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Payton Travis (1) jumps to make a save in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Connor Heavican (6) reacts following the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate with fans following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Dylan Toth (8) celebrates his goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Dylan Toth (8) gets caught between Bennington's Jase Backlund (15) and Ryan Burton (18) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) and Bennington's Jase Backlund (15) go up for the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Lucas Vanderberg (23), William Tobaben (12) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate with their student section after winning the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won 3-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Kai Olbrich (9) and Omaha Skutt's Dominic Costanzo (14) battle for the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Fikenbinder (0) holds up four fingers following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1, it's fourth championship in a row.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Young (12) kicks the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) recasts to an offsides call after he headed the ball into the net in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans react to a ball flying into the stands during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Young (12) grabs the kit worn by Omaha Skutt's Dominic Costanzo (14) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans shield their eyes from the sun during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington goalkeeper Brian Mattingly (13) throws the ball into play in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) keeps the ball from Bennington's Ethan Korth (20) in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) and Bennington's Ryan Burton (18) chase the ball in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) celebrates a goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) celebrates his goal in the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
First place medals for the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ethan Korth (20) walks off the pitch following the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Skutt won the title 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Crnic (6) knocks a ball down into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ayo-Oluwa Makinde (19) hypes up his teammate after scoring a goal in the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Noah Boyd (24) looks to throw the ball into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) kicks the ball during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Brian Mattingly (13) stretches out to block a ball from going into the goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gus Acamo, left, cheers on Omaha Skutt after a goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Ayo-Oluwa Makinde (19) looks to throw the ball into play during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Schendt (2) slides to save a ball from going out of bounds during the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) reacts to missing a goal during the second half of the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Payton Travis (1) holds up the trophy after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) celebrates winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) hugs his twin Zamora Issaka after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove, left, and Max Matthies, right, hug after winning the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won 2-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
