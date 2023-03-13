Here are Stu Pospisil's final ratings for the 2022-23 Nebraska high school boys basketball season.
TOP 10/CLASS A
School, Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 29-0, 1
2. Millard North, 23-5, 2
4. Omaha Westside, 19-8, 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-7, 6
7. Elkhorn South, 17-7, 7
8. Lincoln Southeast, 16-10, 8
9. Lincoln North Star, 17-9, 9
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-9, NR
CLASS B
7. Omaha Gross, 12-12, NR
8. Omaha Roncalli, 15-9, 6
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-2, 3
5. Omaha Concordia, 24-5, 6
8. Lincoln Lutheran, 18-8, 10
CLASS C-2
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-5, 1
5. Doniphan-Trumbull, 24-3, 4
6. Norfolk Catholic, 18-8, 6
7. Elkhorn Valley, 23-3, 7
8. Gordon-Rushville, 17-5, 8
10. Elmwood-Murdock, 17-9, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Johnson-Brock, 25-4, 4
2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-3, 1
3. Dundy County-Stratton, 24-5, 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 26-4, 2
5. Howells-Dodge, 20-7, 5
8. Ansley-Litchfield, 19-6, 8
9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 19-7, 9
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 16-10, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 26-3, 1
3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 22-6, 7
6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 18-8, 5
7. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-7, 6
