 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 23
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 23

Beatrice defeats Norris in Class B baseball championship

Check out the final Nebraska high school baseball ratings by Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 23.

* * *

TOP 10/CLASS A

Record, Prev.

1. Millard South, 35-5, 1

2. Millard West, 28-13, 5

3. Bellevue West, 29-6, 2

4. Lincoln East, 23-10, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-10, 3

6. Fremont Bergan, 17-9, 7

7. Columbus, 18-15, 8

8. Lincoln Southwest, 19-12, 6

9. Millard North, 20-11, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista, 18-13, 10

CLASS B

1. Beatrice, 18-7, 9

2. Norris, 26-9, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 20-8, 4

4. Ralston, 22-9, 6

5. Elkhorn, 20-12, 3

6. Hastings, 20-7, 1

7. Central City, 20-7, 10

8. Bennington, 16-11, 5

9. Omaha Roncalli, 12-10, 7

10. Waverly, 14-13, 8

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert