Final ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 23

Check out the final Nebraska high school baseball ratings by Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 23.
* * *
TOP 10/CLASS A
Record, Prev.
1. Millard South, 35-5, 1
2. Millard West, 28-13, 5
3. Bellevue West, 29-6, 2
4. Lincoln East, 23-10, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-10, 3
6. Fremont Bergan, 17-9, 7
7. Columbus, 18-15, 8
8. Lincoln Southwest, 19-12, 6
9. Millard North, 20-11, 9
10. Papillion-La Vista, 18-13, 10
CLASS B
1. Beatrice, 18-7, 9
2. Norris, 26-9, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 20-8, 4
4. Ralston, 22-9, 6
5. Elkhorn, 20-12, 3
6. Hastings, 20-7, 1
7. Central City, 20-7, 10
8. Bennington, 16-11, 5
9. Omaha Roncalli, 12-10, 7
10. Waverly, 14-13, 8
