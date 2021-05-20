Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 20

COMMENTS: A wire-to-wire run for Skutt, which won its second consecutive state title. It’s the third time the SkyHawks have gone back-to-back. A canceled COVID season may have cost Skutt, which would have been heavily favored in 2020, a chance at the first three-peat in its history. Eleven seniors lifted the program back up after it missed the state tournament in consecutive seasons (2016 and 2017) for the first time nearly two decades. Lexington had a dream season that it woke up from one match too early. The Minutemen played in their first-ever state final, and led Skutt late in the first half. They bring back leading scorer Diego Martinez, but will have to replace program pillars that reached new heights. The same could be said for Bennington, which didn’t just get to its first state tournament, it got a win there, too. The Badgers had seven seniors, but are loaded with youth that got a taste of the postseason.