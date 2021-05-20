Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer, May 20

Check out the final Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald correspondent Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 21.
* * *
TOP 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Omaha South, 20-1, 3
2. Lincoln Southwest, 17-1, 1
3. Omaha Skutt, 21-1, 2
4. Gretna, 16-4, 4
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-6, 5
6. Lexington, 20-2, 6
7. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, 7
8. Millard South, 13-6, 9
9. Millard West, 10-8, 8
10. Lincoln Southeast, 11-5, 10
CLASS A
1. Omaha South, 20-1, 2
2. Lincoln Southwest, 17-1, 1
3. Gretna, 16-4, 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-6, 4
5. Omaha Bryan, 10-8, 5
6. Millard South, 13-6, 7
7. Millard West, 10-8, 6
8. Lincoln Southeast, 11-5, 8
9. Omaha Westside, 11-6, 9
10. Grand Island, 10-6, 10
COMMENTS: South ends the season where it started — on top. The Packers won a state final against Southwest in what can only be described as a classic. South lost once — to Prep in overtime during the Metro Conference tournament — and has gone a combined 41-2 over its past two seasons, both championship campaigns. Southwest began the season third behind Prep, but spent half of the year at the head of the table. The Silver Hawks showed well for themselves in pushing South to its limit. Both lose significant pieces and portions of their teams to graduation — Southwest had ten seniors on its state tournament roster, South had 14. Among the teams that return the most next season, Grand Island brings back Class A’s top scorer in junior Javier Baide (24 goals, 10 assists) and a wealth of experience throughout the lineup.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 21-1, 1
2. Lexington, 20-2, 2
3. Bennington, 17-4, 3
4. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 12-6, 6
5. Grand Island Northwest, 13-4, 4
6. Columbus Scotus, 12-7, 5
7. South Sioux City, 10-10, 7
8. Platteview, 12-7, 8
9. Beatrice, 13-4, 9
10. Scottsbluff, 10-6, 10
COMMENTS: A wire-to-wire run for Skutt, which won its second consecutive state title. It’s the third time the SkyHawks have gone back-to-back. A canceled COVID season may have cost Skutt, which would have been heavily favored in 2020, a chance at the first three-peat in its history. Eleven seniors lifted the program back up after it missed the state tournament in consecutive seasons (2016 and 2017) for the first time nearly two decades. Lexington had a dream season that it woke up from one match too early. The Minutemen played in their first-ever state final, and led Skutt late in the first half. They bring back leading scorer Diego Martinez, but will have to replace program pillars that reached new heights. The same could be said for Bennington, which didn’t just get to its first state tournament, it got a win there, too. The Badgers had seven seniors, but are loaded with youth that got a taste of the postseason.