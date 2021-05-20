Final ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 20

COMMENTS: It’s hard to call anything that the winningest program in Class B history does a “breakthrough,” but it felt a bit like Omaha Skutt got over a hump this season. After losing in the finals in back-to-back years, the SkyHawks reclaimed their spot on top in impressive fashion. A pair of 7-1 wins to get to the championship, before a late goal beat an undefeated and upset-minded Norris team. Skutt will lose 13 seniors that played for state titles each of their seasons. Not even the best programs don’t feel that sort of void. But the cupboard is hardly bare. This wasn’t the last we’ll hear of Norris, either. The Titans had just four seniors on their state tournament roster. A junior in goal, seven freshmen and five sophomores that all got their first views of the biggest stage make Norris a contender again next season.