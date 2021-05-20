Final ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer, May 20

Check out the final Nebraska high school girls soccer ratings by World-Herald correspondent Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 21.
TOP 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Gretna, 21-1, 1
2. Lincoln East, 16-2, 3
3. Omaha Skutt, 20-1, 4
4. Millard North, 13-8, 6
5. Lincoln Southwest, 15-1, 2
6. Omaha Marian, 15-4, 5
7. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 8
9. Norris, 20-1, 10
10. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 9
CLASS A
1. Gretna, 21-1, 1
2. Lincoln East, 16-2, 3
3. Millard North, 13-8, 5
4. Lincoln Southwest, 15-1, 2
5. Omaha Marian, 15-4, 4
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 10-7, 7
8. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 8
9. North Platte, 15-5, 10
10. Millard West, 8-8, 9
COMMENTS: Let the debate about Gretna’s place in history begin. The Dragons didn’t run the table — no Class A girls team has since 2004 — but they did break the Class A scoring record for a team (by 19 goals) and an individual. Gretna will have to replace the latter as star forward Sarah Weber moves on to Nebraska, but back for the Dragons will be Savannah DeFini, Class A’s fourth leading scorer this season. Lincoln East moves up a spot based on its state tournament showing. The Spartans lost once all season — a mid-season shootout to a rival in a match in which they played short-handed. They’ll bring back dynamic forward Kayma Carpenter, whose 31 goals were third most in Class A this season. Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian return top scorers as well. Marian anticipates having 10 of 11 starters back next season.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 20-1, 1
2. Norris, 20-1, 2
3. Omaha Duchesne, 16-4, 3
4. Omaha Mercy, 14-6, 4
5. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 13-4, 5
6. Columbus Scotus, 13-5, 6
7. Lexington, 14-5, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 9-8, 9
9. Blair, 10-7, 8
10. Elkhorn North, 7-11, 10
COMMENTS: It’s hard to call anything that the winningest program in Class B history does a “breakthrough,” but it felt a bit like Omaha Skutt got over a hump this season. After losing in the finals in back-to-back years, the SkyHawks reclaimed their spot on top in impressive fashion. A pair of 7-1 wins to get to the championship, before a late goal beat an undefeated and upset-minded Norris team. Skutt will lose 13 seniors that played for state titles each of their seasons. Not even the best programs don’t feel that sort of void. But the cupboard is hardly bare. This wasn’t the last we’ll hear of Norris, either. The Titans had just four seniors on their state tournament roster. A junior in goal, seven freshmen and five sophomores that all got their first views of the biggest stage make Norris a contender again next season.