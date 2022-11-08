 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
VOLLEYBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball

  • 0

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 34-5, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 30-9, 4

3. Omaha Skutt, 30-10, 7

4. Lincoln Southwest, 31-4, 2

5. Elkhorn North, 32-5, 3

6. Lincoln Lutheran, 40-0, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 28-10, 5

8. Omaha Marian, 24-14, 8

9. Gretna, 27-10, 10

10. Millard West, 23-11, NR

People are also reading…

​Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 34-5, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 30-9, 3

3. Lincoln Southwest, 31-4, 2

4. Papillion-La Vista, 28-10, 4

5. Omaha Marian, 24-14, 5

6. Gretna, 27-10, 7

7. Millard West, 23-11, 8

8. Lincoln East, 23-11, 6

9. Lincoln Pius X, 22-13, 9

10. Millard North, 17-16, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 30-10, 2

2. Elkhorn North, 32-5, 1

3. Bennington, 28-8, 3

4. Norris, 29-8, 4

5. Waverly, 19-16, 5

6. Elkhorn, 17-15, 6

7. Seward, 28-8, 7

8. Sidney, 28-7, 8

9. Grand Island Northwest, 21-15, 9

10. York, 23-11, 10

Class C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 32-2, 1

2. Gothenburg, 33-4, 5

3. Minden, 34-4, 4

4. North Bend, 31-2, 2

5. Malcolm, 31-3, 3

6. Douglas County West, 29-4, 6

7. Kearney Catholic, 25-9, 7

8. Adams Central, 24-10, 8

9. Pierce, 29-3, 9

10. Columbus Lakeview, 22-10, 10

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 40-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 33-5, 2

3. Oakland-Craig, 29-10, 4

4. Southwest, 27-7, 5

5. Amherst, 27-8, 6

6. Clarkson/Leigh, 26-7, 3

7. Cross County, 29-5, 7

8. Bayard, 31-2, 8

9. Centura, 25-7, 9

10. Fullerton, 20-6, 10

Class D-1

1. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-10, 4

2. Norfolk Catholic, 30-5, 3

3. Cambridge, 29-3, 1

4. BDS, 28-6, 5

5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 26-4, 2

6. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27-6, 6

7. Meridian, 27-5, 7

8. Nebraska Christian, 27-8, 8

9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-14, 9

10. Axtell, 23-9, 10

Class D-2

1. Howells-Dodge, 29-4, 1

2. Overton, 30-5, 3

3. Shelton, 32-3, 2

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 26-6, 4

5. Diller-Odell, 29-6, 5

6. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 28-5, 6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-9, 7

8. Stuart, 22-11, 8

9. Wallace, 27-6, 9

10. Wynot, 21-11, 10

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament wraps up Saturday with champions.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert