Finalists for next NSAA director include OPS athletic director

LINCOLN – Mark Armstrong, Jon Cerny, John Krogstrand and Chris Loofe are the finalists to be the next NSAA executive director.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the four men will be interviewed Nov. 29 and 30 at the NSAA office by the seven eligible members of its board.

Cerny, the superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie, is a board member.

Armstrong is the athletic director at Lincoln Southwest and previously held that position at Kearney.

Krogstrand is the director of athletics for the Omaha Public Schools who was on the staff of the South Dakota high school activities association after serving as athletic dirtector at Columbus.

Loofe is an associate superintendent at Kearney who was athletic director and principal there and athletic director at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke and Millard West.

Current Executive Director Jay Bellar will be retiring from the NSAA on June, 30, 2023. He was an NSAA board member as Battle Creek's superintendent when hired in 2018 to lead the state association.