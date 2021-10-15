Finals set at Class A boys state tennis tournament; Lincoln East clinches team title

Lincoln East has moved all four of its entries into Friday afternoon's finals of the Class A boys state tennis meet.

Lincoln East has secured the team title. Omaha Creighton Prep, which has finalists at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, is in second, followed by Elkhorn South and Omaha Westside. The finals will begin at 1 p.m.

The No. 1 singles final will be Prep's Zach Kuo against Lincoln East's Kirby Le. While Kuo won his semifinal 6-0, 6-0 over Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop, Le rallied in the third set for a 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 win over Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South.

Nelson led 4-0 in the third set and held serve for a 5-4 lead. But Le, whose only loss this season is to Kuo, won the last three games to advance.

Lincoln East and Prep also will play in the No. 1 doubles final. Prep brother combination of Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran held off Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler 7-6, 7-5 in their semifinal.

Westside has a finalist at 2 singles (Josh Rosenblatt) and Elkhorn South has a finalist at 2 doubles (Gabe Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma).​

At Class B in Lincoln, the No. 1 singles final will be Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gavin Forster against McCook's Isaac Hinze.

