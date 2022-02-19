'Finished strong': Waverly's Trevor Brown closes out wrestling career with heavyweight title

Trevor Brown’s second state title came in a workmanlike effort. Emphasis on man.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder controlled his heavyweight final against Aurora’s Aaron Jividen, winning his second Class B gold with a 3-1 decision.

It was the final time the future North Dakota State defensive lineman will put on a singlet.

“Last mat I’ll probably ever step on,” the Waverly senior said. “End it on a high note.”

After missing his sophomore season with a torn pec and torn meniscus, Brown shook off the rust to the win title No. 1 a year ago.

He and Vikings coach Eric Dolezal said that didn’t come easy after so long away from the sport. Brown called it “shaky.” His coach said he “forgot how to do some stuff.”

“This year, I was coming in strong, and I finished strong,” Brown said.

A takedown 30 seconds into the match provided all the scoring Brown would need. He’d add an escape to start the second period, and was never really challenged in the closing minutes after Jividen’s escape early in the third.

“I just thought he wrestled pretty confident all weekend,” Dolezal said. “Never really in danger, never really out of position, which can happen for a heavyweight sometimes. He wrestled aggressive, he wrestled confident.”

After a pair of Thursday pins — one in 25 seconds, one in 49 seconds — Brown went to the third before getting a fall in Friday’s semifinal.

While he would have loved to have heard a slap of the mat one more time Saturday, he was content leaving the mat a champion.

“I could tell I was in better shape than him,” Brown said. “And I was up, I wasn’t going to do anything stupid.”

Asked afterward how a coach puts together a practice partner for a physical specimen like Brown, Dolezal said he just tries to avoid him in the wrestling room.

“I try to stay away from him, I’ll tell you that much,” he said with a smile. “Sometimes we’ll put him on a bike or do other things with him. We just train him a little differently just because he’s bigger and stronger than most the guys in our room.”

Maybe combined.

He wraps up a high school career as the top heavyweight in the state. Huskermat had Brown listed No. 10 on its Big Board, a compilation of the state’s best pound-for-pound wrestlers. He was the top heavyweight in the rankings.

Brown gave wrestling credit for making him a better football player, specifically in conditioning.

“Wrestling is like six minutes of nonstop training at a very high level,” he said.

Brown was a force on the football field again this fall. The three-time All-Nebraska selection did enough to impress FCS power North Dakota State. He’ll join a Bison program this summer that has won nine national title since 2011.

Brown said the plan as of now is to start on the defensive side of the ball.

“I love defense,” he said. “You hit people.”

