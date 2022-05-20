First 10 all-class gold medals decided at Nebraska state track and field meet

On his final two laps, running alone, Carson Noecker hoped he’d be close to his personal best in the 3,200 meters.

Three times this season the Hartington Cedar Catholic junior lowered the Class C state record.

Noecker hadn’t paid much attention to the time by Class A distance-triple winner Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South.

So as Noecker finished off his repeat Class C title run, bettering Hinrichs’ time wasn’t even a consideration although Noecker’s season best was five seconds faster than Hinrichs’ time on Wednesday.

But he did better it. And boy, was it close.

For Noecker, 9:16.05. For Hinrichs, 9:16.14. And that was the understated excitement, even by the winner, on the first of two days of Class C and D competition at Burke Stadium.

“I guess I didn't really know what my time was, I just I really wanted to finish good with the wind and really just push myself to the best of my ability," said Noecker, whose time improved his Class C meet record by more than eight seconds.

He and Hinrichs had been through a time comparison once before, for the all-class gold medal last fall at the state cross country meet.

“He beat me by a second," Noecker said, who had been the all-class gold medalist the year before in Kearney.

Noecker is an athlete on an even keel, one who thanks his team for support and God for his ability. Whether he was on either side of the gold-medal comparisons with Hinrichs, it didn’t seem to matter either way.

A second Class C gold for him was with his 3,200 relay teammates. A third could come in Saturday’s finals in the 1,600, in which he’s the season leader but would have to get 10 seconds faster to catch Hinrichs this time.

The other record performances Friday were in the Class C high jump. Ainsworth sophomore Carter Nelson and Battle Creek senior Landon Olson cleared 6-10, with Nelson getting the winner’s 10 points for clearing the bar on his second attempt. It took Olson until his third try to match his career height.

Nelson is on the all-time charts at 7-0. The major college football recruit will have three events Saturday — the pole vault, discus and the 200 final.

The first 10 all-class gold medals were decided Friday upon completion of their C and D competition.

In girls, Gothenburg sophomore Madison Smith was the only one outside Class A. She won the discus at 138-6. Others are Fremont’s 3,200 relay, Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South in the 3,200, Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside in the long jump and Maria Kimpson of Papillion-La Vista South in the pole vault.

In boys, Nelson (because of the tiebreaker) and Noecker were from outside Class A. Fremont claimed the 3,200 relay, Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central the triple jump and Matt Rink of Lincoln Southwest the shot.

