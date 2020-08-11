First day of practice is like no other, but high school volleyball teams are just glad to be back

Masks. Sanitizer. Social distancing.
For the first time ever, those things were an important part of the first official day of high school volleyball practice.
Those practices went on at several schools as coaches dealt with COVID-19 precautions. Despite the changes from previous years, coaches said they were happy just to be back in the gyms.
“To be honest, I felt there wasn’t a whole lot of difference,’’ Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “The girls understand we need to do this if we’re going to have a season, and they’re committed to following the rules.’’
Wessel said Monday was mostly an informational day, but there was still on-court activity. All players wore masks, and water breaks were staggered to avoid big groups.
Players also used hand sanitizer during those breaks.
“The majority of these girls lost their club seasons because of COVID,’’ Wessel said. “Our players were all taking a very mature attitude toward the whole thing because they definitely want to play this fall.’’
At Omaha Marian, the scene was much the same.
“It was awesome just getting back on the court,’’ coach Amy McLeay said. “I thought the first day went well, and it was great to see our players.’’
McLeay split the group into two and tried to work through some COVID-19 twists to practice.
“We had to figure out how to communicate with masks on,’’ she said. “That’s something we’ve never had to think about.’’
McLeay said it was important for her players to return to the gymnasium, a place of comfort and familiarity.
“They’re starving for social interaction,’’ she said. “The players want to be part of a team, and I really hope they get that chance.’’
McLeay added that her biggest concern is that her players can remain healthy after they leave the gym.
Both coaches said the mental aspect will be challenging because players understand the unpredictable nature of high school athletics this season. The Omaha Public Schools has already suspended activities for at least the first quarter of the school year.
“Players, parents, the district and the NSAA want to see us have a season,’’ Wessel said. “We just hope we can make it through because these kids want some normalcy in their lives.’’
McLeay agreed.
“I want to see our kids have a season, especially the seniors,’’ she said. “I’m hoping we can do it, but you just don’t know what the future holds.’’
The Crusaders have added incentive after seeing their 18-year string of state tournament appearances snapped in districts last year by Millard North. It remains to be seen whether Marian will get a chance at redemption.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time,’’ McLeay said. “We made it through Day 1, and now we’ll move on to Day 2.’’