First day of practice is like no other, but high school volleyball teams are just glad to be back

Masks. Sanitizer. Social distancing.

For the first time ever, those things were an important part of the first official day of high school volleyball practice.

Those practices went on at several schools as coaches dealt with COVID-19 precautions. Despite the changes from previous years, coaches said they were happy just to be back in the gyms.

“To be honest, I felt there wasn’t a whole lot of difference,’’ Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “The girls understand we need to do this if we’re going to have a season, and they’re committed to following the rules.’’

Wessel said Monday was mostly an informational day, but there was still on-court activity. All players wore masks, and water breaks were staggered to avoid big groups.

Players also used hand sanitizer during those breaks.

“The majority of these girls lost their club seasons because of COVID,’’ Wessel said. “Our players were all taking a very mature attitude toward the whole thing because they definitely want to play this fall.’’

At Omaha Marian, the scene was much the same.