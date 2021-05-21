First gold-medal champions decided on third day of Nebraska state track and field meet

Stu's Views

MEET’S FIRST RECORD

Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic set the only records Friday by breaking the boys Class C state and state-meet standard with his 9:24.56 in the 3,200 meters. The records had stood since 1982.

ALL-TIME CHART MARK

Renee Brummels of Class C Battle Creek won the girls triple jump gold medal with a 39-9¾ mark that landed her sixth on the all-time chart.

CAN’T-MISS FINAL

Class B girls 100 hurdles, 5:10 p.m.: State leader Kailynn Gubbels of Arlington will get pushed by Grace Mustard of Columbus Scotus and Husker volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly, among others, as they go after possible all-class gold.

NO PARKING ON WET GRASS

Already precious parking around Burke Stadium has gotten tighter from the rain the first two days of the meet. No parking was allowed on grassy areas of the campus Friday and officials will assess early Saturday whether parking can resume there. Open all day will be the high school’s east parking lot and the baseball-field lot.