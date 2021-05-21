First gold-medal champions decided on third day of Nebraska state track and field meet

On Day Three, the longest state track and field meet finally determined its first gold-medal champions.
Class B and C athletes on Friday were able to wrestle two of the first 10 golds — and tie for a third — from Class A winners who competed the first two days at Burke Stadium.
Renee Brummels of Class C Battle Creek took the girls triple-jump gold with a 39-9¾ mark that puts her sixth on the all-time chart. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City, also from Class C, went 44-7½ in the girls shot to win her class by a quarter-inch but it was two feet better than any other class winner.
Class B boys high jumper Jacob Dowse, a sophomore from Sidney, cleared 6-8 to share the gold with Class A’s Reid Nelson from team champion Elkhorn North.
The remaining golds — 12 boys, 12 girls — will be settled with Saturday’s finals. Class C has field events at 9 a.m. and track events between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by Class B with field events at 3 p.m. and track events between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Many of the Class A marks are expected to hold up for golds. But all four hurdles events are up for grabs, especially by Class B, along with some field events.
Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels has season bests in the high jump (5-10) and 100 high hurdles (14.52) that would be golden if she can match them. She’s also in the pack of 300-meter low hurdlers capable of going after the leading 44.85 of Class A winner Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X.
Class B hurdles leaders Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood (14.77 in the 110 highs) and Ryan Kramer of Boone Central (39.85 in the 300 intermediates) and Class C 300 leader Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig (39.78) have season bests faster than the Class A champions.
Another small-school threat is all-state basketball player Daniel Frary of Class C Auburn. He led the season charts in the triple jump at 46-8½.
On the track Friday, the girls 3,200 winners were freshmen. Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North took Class B and Jordyn Arens of Crofton cruised by 31 seconds in Class C. The boys winners were sophomore Mesuidi Ejerson of South Sioux City in Class B and Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic, the all-class gold medalist in cross country last fall, in Class B.
The 3,200 relay winners were Blair’s girls and Hastings’ boys in Class B and Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls and Wilber-Clatonia’s boys in Class C.
Class B’s field event winners Friday were Karly Sylvester of Sidney in the girls shot, Addie Thomas of Elkhorn in the girls triple jump, Melanie Driewer of York in the girls discus, All-Nebraska football lineman Gage Griffith of Aurora in the boys discus, Logan Moeller of Pierce in the boys long jump and Dowse.
What to watch Saturday
Class C girls 800, 10:30 a.m.: The keystone race in Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens’ bid for a distance triple. Chase County sophomore Bryn McNair, the leader in 400 qualifying, has the faster season time.
Class C boys 100, 11:20 a.m.: Could be a photo finish between Southern junior Connor Bradley and Norfolk Catholic senior Jackson Clausen -- .01 separated them in qualifying.
Class B girls 100 hurdles, 5:15 p.m.: Kaylinn Gubbels of Arlington set the state record of 14.75 this season and her best is a wind-aided 14.52. Grace Mustard of Columbus Scotus has a wind-aided best of 14.68. Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly will be at their heels.
Class B boys 110 hurdles, to follow: Class B could steal gold medals from the Class A winners in both hurdles events, starting here with Ashland-Greenwood junior Evan Shepard’s season-best 14.77 ahead of Class A champ Alex Schall’s 14.90. Also better than that in qualifying was Gage Fries of Minden with a 14.88.