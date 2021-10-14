 Skip to main content
First set of teams eliminated from Nebraska state softball tournament
  Updated
Check out our Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck.

HASTINGS, Neb. — Class A is down to four teams, while Classes B and C have had their first two teams knocked out through the first two rounds of elimination bracket games Thursday at the state softball tournament.

No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista will play at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game against the loser of Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket game between No. 1 Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Gretna.

The winner of the LSW-Gretna showdown at the Smith Softball Complex advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. Class A state championship game.

Lincoln East eliminated Norfolk 8-1 before holding off a late charge by Millard North in a 9-7 victory. The Mustangs finished their season 23-11 while Norfolk ended its first trip to state in 15 years with a 28-16 record.

Papio eliminated Millard South 6-2 after the Patriots ended Papillion-La Vista South’s season with a 16-8 win in Thursday’s first round. The Patriots finished the 2021 season 23-12, and the No. 8 seed Titans ended up 14-18.

The first two Class B teams eliminated Thursday were Norris and Scottsbluff in a pair of three-inning games. Grand Island Northwest routed the Titans 15-1 while the Bearcats dropped a 20-3 decision to Elkhorn, which hit seven home runs in that game.

In Class C, Cozad and Freeman were the first two teams eliminated. Yutan/Mead defeated the Haymakers 5-1 while No. 2-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia bounced back from its first round upset loss to Kearney Catholic with a 14-5 win over the Falcons.

Games currently underway in Class B are Bennington vs. Elkhorn and Grand Island Northwest against Wahoo. In Class C, it’s St. Cecilia against Malcolm and Yutan/Mead playing Kearney Catholic.

Scores

Class A

Lincoln East (32-9)…100 204 1—8 13 0

Norfolk (28-16)…000 001 1—2 3 1

W-Jordan Bussey (13-1). L-Jessica Schmidt (20-11). 2B-LE, Sydney Walz; LE, Emerson Waldow. HR-LE, Morgan Adams, Madison Adams, Walz.

Papillion-La Vista South (14-18)…023 120—8 11 3

Millard South (23-11)…631 303—16 17 2

W-Jessie Bestenlehner (17-10). L-Abigail Dworak (7-6). 2B-PLVS, Avery Hinkle, Kinsley Stover, Baylor Gregory; MS, Neveah Williams, Jalyn Noelle, Bestenlehner. HR-PLVS, Grace Maguire; MS, Williams, Emorie Swanson, Amari Laing.

Millard South (23-12)…000 001 1—2 4 2

Papillion-La Vista (23-11)…501 000 x—6 10 0

W-Grace Anderson (9-5). L-Andrea McGargill (4-2).

Millard North (23-11)…012 112 0—7 11 2

Lincoln East (33-9)…430 011 x—9 11 0

W-Campbell Petrick (15-3). L-Desi Cuevas (19-10). 2B-MN, Maci Riedl, Katherine Johnson. HR-LE, Morgan Adams, Berkley Hatten, Sydney Walz.

Class B

Grand Island Northwest (28-8)…663—15 13 0

Norris (17-16)…001—1 3 0

W-Ava Laurant (20-7). L-Jacee Carlow (14-12). 2B-GINW, Avyn Urbanski, Kylie Caspersen, Emma Sundberg. 3B-GINW, Reyse Zobel. HR-GINW, Sundberg, Laurant.

Elkhorn (18-15)…794—20 18 1

Scottsbluff (29-9)…012—3 5 1

W-Claire Nuismer (12-6). L-Aubrey Barrett (13-6). 2B-E, Nuismer, Ella Dalton; S, Mariyah Avila. HR-E, Kendra Mitchell, Camryn Cramer (2), Jayci Jarvinen, Dalton, Jordyn Rochholz; S, Avila.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

