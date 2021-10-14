First set of teams eliminated from Nebraska state softball tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. — Class A is down to four teams, while Classes B and C have had their first two teams knocked out through the first two rounds of elimination bracket games Thursday at the state softball tournament.
No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista will play at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game against the loser of Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket game between No. 1 Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Gretna.
The winner of the LSW-Gretna showdown at the Smith Softball Complex advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. Class A state championship game.
Lincoln East eliminated Norfolk 8-1 before holding off a late charge by Millard North in a 9-7 victory. The Mustangs finished their season 23-11 while Norfolk ended its first trip to state in 15 years with a 28-16 record.
Papio eliminated Millard South 6-2 after the Patriots ended Papillion-La Vista South’s season with a 16-8 win in Thursday’s first round. The Patriots finished the 2021 season 23-12, and the No. 8 seed Titans ended up 14-18.
The first two Class B teams eliminated Thursday were Norris and Scottsbluff in a pair of three-inning games. Grand Island Northwest routed the Titans 15-1 while the Bearcats dropped a 20-3 decision to Elkhorn, which hit seven home runs in that game.
In Class C, Cozad and Freeman were the first two teams eliminated. Yutan/Mead defeated the Haymakers 5-1 while No. 2-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia bounced back from its first round upset loss to Kearney Catholic with a 14-5 win over the Falcons.
Games currently underway in Class B are Bennington vs. Elkhorn and Grand Island Northwest against Wahoo. In Class C, it’s St. Cecilia against Malcolm and Yutan/Mead playing Kearney Catholic.
Scores
Class A
Lincoln East (32-9)…100 204 1—8 13 0
Norfolk (28-16)…000 001 1—2 3 1
W-Jordan Bussey (13-1). L-Jessica Schmidt (20-11). 2B-LE, Sydney Walz; LE, Emerson Waldow. HR-LE, Morgan Adams, Madison Adams, Walz.
Papillion-La Vista South (14-18)…023 120—8 11 3
Millard South (23-11)…631 303—16 17 2
W-Jessie Bestenlehner (17-10). L-Abigail Dworak (7-6). 2B-PLVS, Avery Hinkle, Kinsley Stover, Baylor Gregory; MS, Neveah Williams, Jalyn Noelle, Bestenlehner. HR-PLVS, Grace Maguire; MS, Williams, Emorie Swanson, Amari Laing.
Millard South (23-12)…000 001 1—2 4 2
Papillion-La Vista (23-11)…501 000 x—6 10 0
W-Grace Anderson (9-5). L-Andrea McGargill (4-2).
Millard North (23-11)…012 112 0—7 11 2
Lincoln East (33-9)…430 011 x—9 11 0
W-Campbell Petrick (15-3). L-Desi Cuevas (19-10). 2B-MN, Maci Riedl, Katherine Johnson. HR-LE, Morgan Adams, Berkley Hatten, Sydney Walz.
Class B
Grand Island Northwest (28-8)…663—15 13 0
Norris (17-16)…001—1 3 0
W-Ava Laurant (20-7). L-Jacee Carlow (14-12). 2B-GINW, Avyn Urbanski, Kylie Caspersen, Emma Sundberg. 3B-GINW, Reyse Zobel. HR-GINW, Sundberg, Laurant.
Elkhorn (18-15)…794—20 18 1
Scottsbluff (29-9)…012—3 5 1
W-Claire Nuismer (12-6). L-Aubrey Barrett (13-6). 2B-E, Nuismer, Ella Dalton; S, Mariyah Avila. HR-E, Kendra Mitchell, Camryn Cramer (2), Jayci Jarvinen, Dalton, Jordyn Rochholz; S, Avila.
