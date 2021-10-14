First set of teams eliminated from Nebraska state softball tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. — Class A is down to four teams, while Classes B and C have had their first two teams knocked out through the first two rounds of elimination bracket games Thursday at the state softball tournament.

No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista will play at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game against the loser of Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket game between No. 1 Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Gretna.

The winner of the LSW-Gretna showdown at the Smith Softball Complex advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. Class A state championship game.

Lincoln East eliminated Norfolk 8-1 before holding off a late charge by Millard North in a 9-7 victory. The Mustangs finished their season 23-11 while Norfolk ended its first trip to state in 15 years with a 28-16 record.

Papio eliminated Millard South 6-2 after the Patriots ended Papillion-La Vista South’s season with a 16-8 win in Thursday’s first round. The Patriots finished the 2021 season 23-12, and the No. 8 seed Titans ended up 14-18.

The first two Class B teams eliminated Thursday were Norris and Scottsbluff in a pair of three-inning games. Grand Island Northwest routed the Titans 15-1 while the Bearcats dropped a 20-3 decision to Elkhorn, which hit seven home runs in that game.