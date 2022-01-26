First to 300: Papio South bowler Claire Busch makes history with perfect game

The ability for Claire Busch to somehow calm her nerves helped the Papillion-La Vista South senior achieve bowling perfection.
“On a scale of 1 to 10 on that last ball, I was a 10,” she said. “I was shaking, that’s for sure.”
Busch overcame that anxiety during a recent match against Omaha Marian and finished off her 300 game. It’s believed to be the first rolled in a varsity match since the NSAA sanctioned the sport last year.
The senior will be back in action this week when the Metro Conference bowling tournament is contested at Maplewood Lanes. The boys event begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the girls tourney starts at 8 a.m. Friday.
The 16-1 Titans are the top seed in the girls tourney. Millard North (17-1) is the top seed in the boys event.
Busch, the defending Metro girls champion, has been bowling since age 8, mostly under the guidance of her father, Alan — the Titans’ bowling coach.
“My sister, my dad and my grandpa were all big bowlers,” she said. “That definitely got me started.”
Busch, who carries a 206 average, reached the bowling pinnacle last week against the Crusaders. She started off her first game with three strikes.
“When you get off to a good start like that, you always wonder if it’s going to be your day,” she said. “I just kept it going to the seventh, eighth and ninth frames.”
By then, word had spread throughout Maplewood Lanes that somebody was rolling a perfect game. A crowd started to gather to watch Busch, which probably didn’t help those nerves.
“It helped that I had rolled a 299 before in practice so I kind of knew the feeling,” she said. “I just tried to relax and stay focused as much as I could.”
Her dad, who has come close but never rolled a 300, also was there for moral support.
“I can relate because I’ve also had 299s,” he said. “You feel like you’re in the groove, but when everything starts to get quiet, reality sets in.”
Busch strung together 11 strikes and needed one more. She said her shot came in light on the 1-3 pocket but all the pins fell, completing her perfect game.
“The house kind of erupted,” Alan Busch said. “It was still a competitive environment, but everybody was happy for her.”
Claire said that included the Marian bowlers the Titans were competing against.
“It was super sweet because they were all giving me high-fives,” she said. “None of them had ever seen a 300 and they were all really excited.”
Busch, who finished third at the state tournament last year, will bowl at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri. She plans to major in nursing.
The odds of rolling a 300 vary, depending on the proficiency of the bowler. They are 500-to-1 for a professional and 11,500-to-1 for the average bowler.
Busch, who now has bragging rights in her family, falls somewhere in between.
“We’ve had 299s but never a 300,” she said. “It feels really good.”
