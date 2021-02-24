Five months after car crash, Marian swimmer Maddie Clark is back in time for state

Several fractures to her pelvis. A couple of fractures to her sternum. A collapsed lung. Facial fractures.

What she found out over the next few days was astonishing to Clark. None of her injuries required surgery. She was in the hospital for a week and a half, then went to a rehabilitation facility to relearn basic motor skills.

Clark needed a wheelchair to get around school — no walking allowed while the injuries healed.

“Maddie seemed in good spirits when I first talked to her after the accident,” said Christiansen, her coach. “She was in pain, but she was focused on getting caught up on school work. She was driven right away.”

When Clark went back to classes at Marian, the first day was “kind of weird.” No one had seen her in a wheelchair.

“People were staring at me, they felt like they had to move for you,” Clark said. “I didn’t want everyone to grab things for me. I’m pretty independent. So it was strange for me when someone had to get me a tissue.”

* * *

While her first competition was in December, Clark’s first venture into the water came during the first week of practice for the high school season.