 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 12
0 comments
topical alert
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's the fourth day of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step on the road to the titles.

This year's tournament has a new five-day format to help with COVID-19 restrictions, and Thursday's action features the semifinals for Class A, B and C-1.

Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our preview coverage:

» Schedule | Team rankings

» Previewing Friday's games

Photos: Thursday at the boys state basketball tournament

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert