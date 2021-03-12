Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 12

It's the fourth day of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step on the road to the titles.
This year's tournament has a new five-day format to help with COVID-19 restrictions, and Thursday's action features the semifinals for Class A, B and C-1.
Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our preview coverage:
Photos: Thursday at the boys state basketball tournament
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports