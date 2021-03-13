 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 13
0 comments
topical top story
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's the final day of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step as six teams are crowned champions.

Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our preview coverage:

» Schedule | Team rankings

Results

Class A

» Millard North (25-2) vs. Bellevue West (24-2), 7 p.m.

Class B

» Elkhorn (19-7) vs. Beatrice (18-6), 2 p.m.

Class C-1

» Auburn (25-0) vs. Adams Central (26-2), 10:45 a.m.

Class C-2

» Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Yutan (24-2), 8:45 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Class D-1

» Howells-Dodge (20-8) vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (22-5), 9 a.m.

Class D-2

» Lincoln Parkview (27-1) vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (19-7), 3:45 p.m.

Photos: Friday at the boys state basketball tournament

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert