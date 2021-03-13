Follow live: Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, March 13

It's the final day of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step as six teams are crowned champions.
Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our preview coverage:
Class A
» Millard North (25-2) vs. Bellevue West (24-2), 7 p.m.
Class B
» Elkhorn (19-7) vs. Beatrice (18-6), 2 p.m.
Class C-1
» Auburn (25-0) vs. Adams Central (26-2), 10:45 a.m.
Class C-2
» Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Yutan (24-2), 8:45 p.m.
Class D-1
» Howells-Dodge (20-8) vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (22-5), 9 a.m.
Class D-2
» Lincoln Parkview (27-1) vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (19-7), 3:45 p.m.