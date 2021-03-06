 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska girls state basketball tournament, March 6
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Nebraska girls state basketball tournament, March 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is the final day of the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step as six teams are crowned champions.

Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our tournament coverage:

» Schedule | Team rankings

» Previewing Saturday's finals

Photos: Friday at the girls state basketball tournament

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert