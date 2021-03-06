Follow live: Nebraska girls state basketball tournament, March 6

Today is the final day of the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament, and The World-Herald will be there to cover every step as six teams are crowned champions.
Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament, or check out some links to our tournament coverage:
Photos: Friday at the girls state basketball tournament
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer drives towards the hoop with Scottsbluff's California Wright attempting to cover her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick blocks Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh as she attempts a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh blocks Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer as she goes up for a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh fails to block Elkhorn North's Britt Prince as she shoots a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince and Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh fight for possession of the ball at at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick takes a shot at the basket despite being blocked by Scottsbluff's Payton Burda at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh fights for possession of the ball with Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Emma Foote (25) and Mariyah Avila (1) attempt to block Elkhorn North's Britt Prince as she shoots a shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Payton Burda blocks Elkhorn North's Reese Booth as she goes in for a shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman fails to block Scottsbluff's Mariyah Avila as she catches a rebound at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Isabella Wright guards Elkhorn North's Britt Prince as she prepares to drive down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's California Wright (11) and Mariyah Avila (1) fail to block Elkhorn North's Britt Prince as she shoots a 3-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (32) and Alexis Markowski (50) attempt to block Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo as she goes up for a shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff jumps above Omaha Central's Claire Williams to attempt a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts to block Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal as she shoots the ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts to block Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal as she shoots the ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones pushes through Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller and drives under the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones is fouled by Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller as she goes up for a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones drives up to the basket and is fouled by Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller (12) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo attempts to block Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski as she tries to catch a rebound at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Despite being guarded by Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (23) and Ital Lopuyo (44) Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski passes the ball to a teammate at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo guards Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn as she searches for a teammate to pass to at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo successfully steals the rebound from Leah Mach at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb and Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn watch as Adison Markowski drives up to the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's fans cheer on the girls basketball team in their semifinal game against Omaha Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb jumps up to attempt a shot at the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Nyawargak Gatkek pushes past Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff (20) and Charlee Hagedorn (34) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff prepares to pass the ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb dribbles down the court while being guarded by Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo attempts to block Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski as she tries to catch a rebound at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives down the court with Millard South's Megan Belt guarding her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant attempts to block Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner as she dribbles down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard drives to the hoop with Millard South's Miranda Kelly right behind her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives down the court and makes a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon fails to guard Fremont's Taylor McCabe as she goes up for a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe dribbles past Millard South's Khloe Lemon towards the hoop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon successfully shoots a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen drives towards the hoop with Fremont's Sarah Shepard guarding her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton (22) and Macy Bryant (42) block Millard South's Khloe Lemon as she attempts to get closer to the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner is fouled by Emmalee Sheppard (14) as she goes up for a shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen attempts a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard drives against Millard South's Mya Babbitt to attempt a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt attempts to block Fremont's Sarah Shepard as she goes up for a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Elise Estudillo (21), Amber Millard (3) and Mackenzie Kinning (44) cheer on their teammates during the game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Charli Earth dribbles down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy smiles with teammates after defeating Lincoln Lutheran to head to the Class C1 finals.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkgaard looks to attempt a shot against Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy is double teamed by Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt and Abby Wachal.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Greg Berndt gestures to players against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Wade Coulter calls to players against Hastings St. Cecilia.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Jenna Luebbe attempts to corral the ball while falling with Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler cheers after making a 3-pointer against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler attempts a 3-pointer against Lincoln Lutheran's Jamison Wahl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy and Katherine Hamburger get tangled up with Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Katelynn Oxley fights for a rebound against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer looks to attempt a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler attempts a shot against Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer and Shanae Bergt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a shot over Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Madelyn Gaughen and Sydney Emanuel attempt to corral a loose ball against Winnebago's Natasha Deal.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central fans hold up signs during their game against Winnebago.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kendyl Boyce attempts a 3-pointer against Winnebago's Tavey Sheridan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central players celebrate after defeating Winnebago to move on to the Class C1 finals.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Josie Cleveringa looks to attempt a shot against Winnebago's Kelsi DeCora Auriah Means-Ghostdog.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts to grab the ball after it was stripped by Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe attempts a layup against Auriah Means-Ghostdog.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts a layup against Winnebago's Keisha Snyder and Sinya Harlan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Madelyn Gaughen attempts a 3-pointer against Winnebago.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland attempts a shot over North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland attempts a 3-pointer against North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Natasha Deal drives to the basket against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Keisha Snyder fights for a rebound with North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports