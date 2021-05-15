Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 15

The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The action begins today with Class A teams competing at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field in Lincoln, while Class B will compete at Werner Park in Omaha. The action will continue until champions are crowned Thursday with Class A at Haymarket and Class B at Werner Park.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Saturday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:

CLASS A

At Den Hartog: No. 1 Millard South (30-4) vs. No. 8 Columbus (18-13), 10 a.m. No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. No. 5 Millard West (24-11), 2 p.m.

At Sherman: No. 2 Bellevue West (27-4) vs. No. 7 Fremont Bergan (16-7), 10 a.m. No. 4 Lincoln East (21-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (19-10), 2 p.m.

CLASS B