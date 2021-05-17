Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 17

The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The second day of action will feature four Class A games at Haymarket Park, while the Class B teams will compete at Werner Park. The action will continue until champions are crowned Thursday with Class A at Haymarket and Class B at Werner Park.

Monday's games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Below is the schedule for Monday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:

CLASS A

At Haymarket Park

No. 8 Columbus (18-14) vs. No. 3 Papio South (20-9), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (19-11) vs. No. 7 Fremont Bergan (16-8)

No. 1 Millard South (31-4) vs. No. 5 Millard West (25-11)

No. 4 Lincoln East (22-8) vs. No. 2 Bellevue West (28-4)