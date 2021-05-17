 Skip to main content
Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 17
BASEBALL

Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 17

  • Updated
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The second day of action will feature four Class A games at Haymarket Park, while the Class B teams will compete at Werner Park. The action will continue until champions are crowned Thursday with Class A at Haymarket and Class B at Werner Park.

Monday's games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Below is the schedule for Monday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:

CLASS A

At Haymarket Park

No. 8 Columbus (18-14) vs. No. 3 Papio South (20-9), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (19-11) vs. No. 7 Fremont Bergan (16-8)

No. 1 Millard South (31-4) vs. No. 5 Millard West (25-11)

No. 4 Lincoln East (22-8) vs. No. 2 Bellevue West (28-4)

CLASS B

At Werner Park

No. 1 Hastings (20-6) vs. No. 3 Elkhorn (19-11), 10 a.m.

CCFC (19-6) vs. No. 5 Bennington (16-10)

Beatrice (15-6) vs. No. 6 Ralston (21-7)

No. 4 Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 2 Norris (23-7)

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

