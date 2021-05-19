Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 19

The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The fourth day of action will feature two Class A games at Haymarket Park, while the Class B teams will compete at Werner Park. The action will continue until champions are crowned Thursday with Class A at Haymarket and Class B at Werner Park.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Below is the schedule for Wednesday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:

CLASS A

At Haymarket Park

» Lincoln East (23-9) vs. Millard West (27-11), 10 a.m.

» Millard South (32-5) vs. Bellevue West (29-5), 1 p.m.

CLASS B

At Werner Park

» Norris (24-8) vs. Beatrice (17-6), 10 a.m.

» Ralston (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-7), 1 p.m.