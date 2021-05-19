Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 19

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.
The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The fourth day of action will feature two Class A games at Haymarket Park, while the Class B teams will compete at Werner Park. The action will continue until champions are crowned Thursday with Class A at Haymarket and Class B at Werner Park.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
Below is the schedule for Wednesday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:
» Lincoln East (23-9) vs. Millard West (27-11), 10 a.m.
» Millard South (32-5) vs. Bellevue West (29-5), 1 p.m.
» Norris (24-8) vs. Beatrice (17-6), 10 a.m.
» Ralston (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-7), 1 p.m.
Nebraska state baseball championship front pages since 2004
2019
Class A: Millard West 2, Millard South 1, 11 inn.
Class B: Bennington 4, Hastings 3, 9 inn.
2018
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 7, Millard South 2
Class B: Omaha Roncalli 5, Norris 4
2017
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 12, Omaha Westside 5
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, Norris 3 (12 inn.)
2016
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 13, Millard West 8
Class B: Elkhorn 4, Omaha Skutt 3
2015
Class A: Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 6, Norris 3
2014
Class A: Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 3
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 7, Omaha Skutt 5
2013
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard South 0
Class B: Norris 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
2012
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln Northeast 6 / Prep 12, Northeast 2
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1
2011
Class B: Gretna 2, Elkhorn 0
2011
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Millard West 0
2010
Class B: Omaha Gross 3, Omaha Skutt 1 / Gross 6, Skutt 0
2010
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Creighton Prep 1
2009
Class A: Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Creighton Prep 5
Class B: Omaha Gross 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
2008
Class A: Millard West 10, Grand Island 3 / GI 7, MW 6
Class B: Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn 0 / Elkhorn 15, Skutt 2
2007
Class A: Elkhorn 2, Millard West 1
2006
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard North 0
2005
Class A: Millard North 10, Omaha Westside 6
2004
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 11, Millard North 9
