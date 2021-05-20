Follow live: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, May 20

The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

Thursday is championship day at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament. Two teams remain in Class A, while three teams are still battling for the title in Class B.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Below is the schedule for Thursday's games, as well as some links to our other high school baseball coverage:

CLASS A

At Haymarket Park

» Millard South (33-5) vs. Millard West (28-11), 4 p.m.

» If Millard South wins, a second game would follow at 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Werner Park

» Norris (25-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (20-7), 4 p.m.

» Norris-Skutt winner will play Beatrice (17-7), 7 p.m.