Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 11

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament kicks off Tuesday with four Class A boys quarterfinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Tuesday's Class A boys matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

» No. 2 seed Omaha South vs. No. 7 Millard West, 10 a.m.

» No. 3 Gretna vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast, 1 p.m.

» No. 1 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 8 Grand Island, 4 p.m.