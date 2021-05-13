 Skip to main content
Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 13
SOCCER

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 13

A record-breaking performance highlights the day as Class A girls begin the path to a state title.

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament continues Thursday with four Class B boys quarterfinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Wednesday's Class B boys matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

» No. 2 seed Lexington vs. No. 7 South Sioux City, 10 a.m.

» No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. No. 6 Columbus Scotus, 1 p.m.

» No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 8 Platteview, 4 p.m.

» No. 4 Bennington vs. No. 5 Grand Island Northwest, 7 p.m.

Brackets | Predictions |  Girls rankings | Boys rankings

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

