Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 13

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament continues Thursday with four Class B boys quarterfinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Wednesday's Class B boys matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

» No. 2 seed Lexington vs. No. 7 South Sioux City, 10 a.m.

» No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. No. 6 Columbus Scotus, 1 p.m.

» No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 8 Platteview, 4 p.m.