 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

  • Updated
  • 0

Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, including the Class A and B title favorites and sleepers for the boys and girls brackets.

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Monday's matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

BOYS

» Lexington (19-1) vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-5), 4 p.m.

» Omaha Skutt (19-1) vs. Bennington (17-3), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

» Norris (19-0) vs. Omaha Duchesne (16-3), 10 a.m.

» Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 1 p.m.

Brackets | Predictions |  Girls rankings | Boys rankings

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert