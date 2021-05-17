Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Monday's matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

BOYS

» Lexington (19-1) vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-5), 4 p.m.

» Omaha Skutt (19-1) vs. Bennington (17-3), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

» Norris (19-0) vs. Omaha Duchesne (16-3), 10 a.m.