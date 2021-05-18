Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 18

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The state tournament continues Tuesday with the Class A boys and girls championship matches at Morrison Stadium. Class B champions will be crowned Wednesday.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
And here's the schedule for Tuesday's matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:
BOYS
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha South, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
» Millard North vs. Gretna, 5 p.m.