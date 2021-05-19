Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 19

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament concludes Wednesday with the Class B boys and girls championship matches at Morrison Stadium.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Wednesday's matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

BOYS

» Lexington vs. Omaha Skutt, 8 p.m.

GIRLS