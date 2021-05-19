 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 19
0 comments
topical alert
SOCCER

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 19

  • 0

Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek break down the storylines to watch in the four Nebraska state soccer matches, including Gretna girls vs. Millard North and Lincoln Southwest boys vs. Omaha South in Class A and Norris girls vs. Omaha Skutt and Lexington boys vs. Omaha Skutt in Class B.

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The state tournament concludes Wednesday with the Class B boys and girls championship matches at Morrison Stadium.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing complete coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

And here's the schedule for Wednesday's matches, as well as some links to our other high school soccer coverage:

BOYS

» Lexington vs. Omaha Skutt, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

» Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 5 p.m.

Brackets | Predictions |  Girls rankings | Boys rankings

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert