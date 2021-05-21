 Skip to main content
Follow live: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 21
TRACK AND FIELD

Follow live: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 21

The NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.

Stay here for updates from the third day of action at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet at Omaha Burke.

On Friday and Saturday, Class C will have the 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. slot and Class B the 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. slot.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the meet. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state meet.

Click here to see the state meet schedule, check out the latest stories and analysis, and for complete coverage follow Nebraska Prep Zone on Twitter and Facebook, plus check out our recent coverage below.

