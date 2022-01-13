Following in her sister's footsteps, Adison Markowski is elevating her game at Lincoln Pius X

Pius got its season off to a rousing start, defeating Fremont 68-64 in double overtime. The game was a rematch of last year’s Class A final, won by the Thunderbolts 56-52.

“We’re a lot more balanced in our scoring, and that’s something we really needed,” Psota said. “With a 9-2 record, I like where we’re at.”

Adison likes where her big sister is at after changing her mind about a college destination. Alexis decided on Nebraska after originally committing to South Dakota State.

“I get to see her a lot more than I would have,” the younger Markowski said. “For sure having her here at NU has been a good thing.”

Adison said she’s not surprised that Alexis has had such early success. She has been the Big Ten freshman of the week three times and was named the national freshman of the week Tuesday after averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds in two home games.

“She’s been a competitor her whole life,” Adison said. “I love to watch her play.”

The daughters of former Husker basketball player Andy Markowski both played volleyball and basketball at Pius, and it appears both will follow the basketball path in college.