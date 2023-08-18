Bellevue West's CJ Gauff scored twice and fellow running back Charlie Gewinner scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter Friday night to lead the Thunderbirds past Omaha Creighton Prep 27-14 in the season opener for both teams at Faiman Field.
Gewinner scored a second time, with 30 seconds left.
West has three Nebraska-pledged players. Quarterback Danny Kaelin was 22 of 34 for 217 yards, receiver Isaiah McMorris had seven catches for 57 yards and Dae'Vonn Hall had two catches for 5 yards. Junior tight end TJ Whaley had five catches for 74 yards.
Sophomore running back Angelo Walker scored Prep's touchdowns.
