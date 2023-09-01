Trent Moudry has a long history of success on the football field. As a freshman in 2020, he starred on Wahoo Neumann’s defense, tallying 38 tackles. He’s upped that total every year since then, with 47 in 2021 and 65 in 2022. However, this year, Moudry has something even bigger to play for than a tackles total.

His father passed away in November of last year, just weeks after Moudry helped lead the Cavaliers to a district title. One of the worst aspects of losing his father was also losing a lifelong coach.

“He was my biggest fan,” Moudry says. “He coached me ever since I was in Pre-K and all the way up. He would just tell me to always try my hardest.”

With his father gone now, Moudry has extra motivation. His play has already earned him offers from Division II schools Sioux Falls and Southwest Missouri State, but he plans on reaching yet another level this year.

“I just know it is going to make me go even harder,” Moudry says. “I know he will be watching and I am really hoping to prove something this year.”

Moudry has also proven himself in another sport, earning a runner-up finish in the 195-pound class at last year’s Class C wrestling tournament. While his father was no longer there physically, Moudry was still able to sense his presence.

“It was a super emotional moment… To come back in my junior year and get runner-up was absolutely unbelievable,” Moudry says. “I could definitely feel him there.”

The wrestling ring has served Moudry well on the football field as well. There are several wrestling techniques that cross over to football easily, as evidenced by Moudry’s powerful sack in last week’s 55-0 victory over Milford. Yet despite all the stats and accolades, Moudry continues to work as hard as he can. The hard work honors both his father’s memory and words.

“He always made sure I did all my homework. His one-liner always was ‘Do your best, try your hardest,’’ Moudry says. “That is something that has always been locked in my brain because he wanted me to do that in whatever it was whether it was academics, faith or sports.”

And with Moudry leading the way, the rest of the Cavaliers have stepped their game up as well. The win over Milford was their eighth victory by 21 or more points over the last two seasons. Last year ended too early, with a 31-21 loss in the first round of the state playoffs to Lincoln Lutheran. Moudry and his teammates do not plan on duplicating that.

“The goal is definitely to win a state championship,” Moudry says. “We have some good seniors and that just trickles down to the rest of the team. We are really gelling well and we are just really put together.”

The team will have a chance to avenge that playoff loss Friday night when they welcome Lincoln Lutheran to town. After that, the rest of the schedule consists of teams that the Cavaliers went 6-1 against last year. Moudry hopes that he’s able to bottle up his postseason success in wrestling and translate it to the football field. And not just for his teammates.

But for his dad.

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004