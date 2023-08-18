For the past six months, Jackson Williams has been focused on baseball.

But as the son of a former Nebraska football player, the Millard West senior split end now has his sights set on that sport.

“Football is my No. 1,” he said. “But I would love to get a chance to play both sports in college.”

It’s probably in his DNA that football takes priority. His dad Jamel Williams played linebacker for the Huskers and was a member of the 1994 and 1995 national championship squads before being selected in the fifth round of the 1997 NFL draft by Washington.

During his playing days at Merrillville (Indiana) High School, Jamel was a four-year letterman. He scored 45 touchdowns and rushed for 3,238 yards.

Jackson said his mother Sarah, who played softball at NU, also has contributed to his athletic genes.

“I guess I got my speed from both of them,” he said. “They combined to make me the athlete I am today.”

Williams, a North Dakota State commit, has made his own name with the Wildcats. The 6-foot, 170-pounder played varsity baseball in the spring and American Legion ball this summer that was capped by an invitation to play in the Area Code Games showcase in San Diego.

Now it’s on to football for a third varsity season. The Wildcats are hoping to improve off last year’s six-win season that ended with a first-round playoff loss against Lincoln Southwest.

“Everyone has bought in and I think we’ve changed the culture from a few years ago when we were only winning a few games,” Williams said. “This year we’re going to expand on what we did last year and keep it going.”

Williams’ speed is his biggest weapon on the football field, running the 40-yard dash in 4.53.

“He’s a player who maybe isn’t going to blow you away until you watch the game film,” Wildcats coach Kirk Peterson said. “But he’s a naturally gifted athlete and I know his best is yet to come.”

Williams caught 28 passes for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. He had 64 total touches for 1,490 all-purpose yards.

“We play him all over the place so that opposing defenses have to find him,” Peterson said. “We like to get him the ball in space as much as we can and then let him do his thing.”

Williams’ athletic skills have been on display since his freshman season. He played three sports — football, baseball and basketball — before moving on from hoops last year.

He’s a center fielder and pitcher for the Wildcats and helped them finish as the Class A runners-up in the spring. During the recently completed Legion season, he also helped Millard West (Wolfe Electric) make a deep postseason run.

Williams’ speed has helped him make several outstanding catches in the outfield. He also struck out 41 in 25 innings this summer.

“There’s no question in my mind he could pitch at a Power-5 conference school,” baseball coach Steve Frey said. “He’s got college-level stuff and he can run down a ball in center like nobody’s business.”

Williams said patrolling the outfield also helps him in football.

“I try to track everything down as an outfielder and I think that anticipation helps me adjust to where the football is thrown,” he said. “That’s the way I look at it.”

Frey echoed Peterson’s opinion of Williams’ contribution as a top-notch teammate.

“His parents have done an awesome job with him,” the coach said. “He’s one of those guys who will do anything for the team.”

Williams said coming up short of a championship during both the varsity and Legion baseball seasons will be fuel for the fire in football.

“I know that’s going to be motivation for me,” he said. “I feel the football team coming together as a family and I know we’re going to have a good season.”

Frey, a 2000 graduate of North Dakota State, said he wishes the best for Williams at his alma mater.

“I’m happy to see him going there,” the coach said. “I think it’s going to be a really good fit for him.”

Williams said his relationship with the NDSU coaching staff played a major role in his decision to commit to the Bison. He also had offers from North Dakota and Northern Iowa.

“I got to know their coaches and I saw their facilities,” he said. “I also talked with (former Omaha Creighton Prep running back) Marty Brown and he liked it up there, so I think it’ll be a good place for me.”

Peterson said NDSU is a perfect landing spot for Williams.

“Bigger schools might think he’s not quite fast enough,” the coach said. “But North Dakota State runs a lot of play-action and that kind of offense really will suit him well.”

Aside from the coaching he received at Millard West, Williams credited his father for helping make him become a better player.

“He coached me through grade school and really helped me develop,” he said. “He’s still coaching me to this day, but just not on the field.”

Williams said his dad usually shares advice after games.

“I might get a little pep talk or I might get some tough love, depending on the score,” Jackson said. “He knows I can take it and that it’s going to make me a better player in the future.”

Football has been a Millard West family affair for the Williams family. Jackson’s older brother Kaden played for the Wildcats and his younger brother Bryson will be a sophomore this season.

Their exploits have come under the watchful eye of grandpa Steve Sinclair, a retired World-Herald sports editor who keeps busy at games taking photos of his athletic grandkids.

Williams missed the first week of football practice because of his baseball commitment to the Area Code Games, but says he’ll be ready when the Wildcats take on Millard South in their season opener Aug. 25.

“That’s a big rivalry game for us,” he said. “I’ll make sure that I’m in condition and ready to go.”

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North, Aug. 24: A 34-31 overtime win for the Mustangs in the 2022 opener presages another close game for two tradition-rich teams that haven’t been contenders for a while.

Omaha North at Bellevue West, Aug. 25: West escaped last year with a 28-26 victory.

Millard South at Millard West, Aug. 25: The start of the Millard round-robin, which continues with Millard South-Millard North on Sept. 8 and Millard North-Millard West on Sept. 29.

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Aug. 25: Prep, which opens with Bellevue West, tested the Warriors last year in a 24-17 loss.

Elkhorn South at Millard South, Sept. 1: With a backup QB, the Patriots took Elkhorn South to the end in 2022 before falling 31-28.

Omaha Westside at Bellevue West, Sept. 8: Westside wounded the Thunderbirds’ defense for eight touchdowns in a 56-35 win.

Gretna at Bellevue West, Sept. 29: Gretna’s 40-37 comeback was epic in state annals. This time, West has the more experienced QB.

Kearney at Grand Island, Sept. 29: Best rivalry in central Nebraska. And it’s in Grand Island. Finally.

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast, Sept. 29: Best rivalry in Lincoln.

Omaha Westside at Millard South, Oct. 13: Last year’s game went to OT before the Warriors prevailed 41-34.

Elkhorn South at Omaha North, Oct. 20: Vikings always seem to play better at Kinnick Stadium.

Gretna at Lincoln East, Oct. 20: East’s defense held Gretna pretty well in a 28-6 short-handed loss last year.

— By Stu Pospisil

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Returning All-Staters

Isaiah McMorris (Bellevue West, 6-0/175, Sr., WR): One of West’s best ever makes people miss after the catch.

Caleb Pyfrom (Omaha Central, 6-6/290, Sr., OL/DL): He’ll be in the Big Ten next year at Illinois.

Tyson Terry (Omaha North, 6-3/275, Jr., OL/DL): Two-time state wrestling champion must lead both lines.

Caleb Benning (Omaha Westside, 6-1/190, Sr., WR/DB): Showed his capability with 14 catches in the state final.

Daniel Kaelin (Bellevue West, 6-2/205, Sr., QB): Accurate and strong arm made him a prized catch for NU.

Others to watch

Dae’Vonn Hall (Bellevue West, 6-3/195, Sr., WR): His ability to win deep balls stretches defenses vertically.

Anthony Rezac (Omaha Westside, 6-4/190, Sr., QB)

Teddy Rezac (Omaha Westside, 6-4/200, Sr., WR/OLB): Notre Dame secured the pledge of a versatile defender.

Ashton Murphy (Elkhorn South, 6-5/250, Sr., OT/DE): He’s the next one in the Storm’s linemen pipeline to FBS.

Christian Jones (Omaha Westside, 6-4/215, Jr., OLB): His college suitors resemble a Top 25 list.

Carson Rauner (Elkhorn South, 6-2/205, Sr., QB): As good a QB who has come through the Storm program.

Dash Bauman (Lincoln East, 6-2/200, Sr., RB/LB): Recently pledged to Wyoming.

Evan Hansen (Millard North, 6-0/170, Sr., QB): He’ll be leading the Mustangs’ hoped-for turnaround season.

Jackson Williams (Millard West, 5-11/170, Sr., WR): An explosive slot receiver and kick returner is heading to North Dakota State.

Michael Burt (Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-6/225, Sr., TE/DE): Iowa landed the three-star’s commitment in June.

Eric Ingwerson (Papillion-La Vista, 6-7/245, Sr., TE): Heading to the ACC to play for Pittsburgh.

Donovan Jones (Omaha North, 6-0/185, Sr., DB): Chose NU over Wyoming in June.

Caden VerMaas (Millard North, 6-0, 190, Jr., Ath.): He’s the first known instate pledge for NU in the Class of 2025.​

— By Stu Pospisil

