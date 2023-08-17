Sam Thomas’ freshman season was the same year Elkhorn North opened.

The Wolves finished 1-8 in their first varsity season. Then 1-8 the next year.

But the lineman and the rest of his class kept the faith.

“They have believed in what we have been trying to build here for four years,” Elkhorn North coach Sam Stanley said. “Guys like Sam ... they just remained consistent and remained dedicated even when the results weren’t there early on in their career. That level of resolve is pretty remarkable.”

That dedication paid off last season, when the Wolves went 7-4 and won the program's first playoff game.

"We do have a really great senior class and so a lot of these guys have been through it all," Thomas said. "So we’ve kind of banded together and just stuck together through it all."

In that playoff victory over Lincoln Pius X, Thomas helped pave the way as his team rushed for 310 yards.

“His physicality is something that definitely stands out on tape. ... When he steps onto the football field, he flips a switch and he plays with an edge and a physicality that definitely stands out,” Stanley said. “He’s obviously a very big guy but he demonstrates really incredible athleticism in a number of different ways.”

That athleticism shows on both sides of the ball, especially for someone with a 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame.

“He does something every day that kind of makes our eyes pop and makes us go ‘wow’,” Stanley said. “He’s just one of those guys where he’s good at everything. Everything comes natural to him.”

While his primary position is offensive tackle, Thomas played defensive end, too. He had 32 tackles last year, and his 13 tackles for loss led the team.

His coach also credits his work ethic.

“What he brings to us in that area is really more valuable than anything,” Stanley said. “Sam’s a guy that just never misses (training).”

Thomas doesn't just excel on the football field, either.

Last season, he finished second in shot put and fifth in discus at the Class B state meet. Mike Zeplin, who coaches the throwers at Elkhorn North, raved about Thomas’ leadership.

“He’s the kind of kid that kids gravitate towards and want him to lead them,” Zeplin said. “He’s gonna do the right thing and make sure that people are doing the right thing. And he’s gonna lead by example.”

Stanley agrees, saying that Thomas’ interpersonal skills make him an ideal leader.

“I’d say Sam has a knack for leveraging relationships with his teammates," Stanley said. "Sam’s the guy that everybody gets along with, everybody respects because of his work ethic.”

Respect also comes from results.

Last year, the Wolves totaled 2,075 yards on the ground. They were one of two Class B teams with multiple 500-yard rushers while Thomas earned first-team honors. Thomas and the team are aiming for more of the same this year.

"I want to be the best team that runs the ball in Class B,” he said.

The Wolves won't lack for motivation, either. A 21-point loss to Bennington in the second round of the playoffs was on the team's mind all summer.

“With Sam and this senior class ... they were very proud of the steps we took last year, but those guys are definitely hungry for more,” Stanley said. “They 100% believe that they can play with anybody in the state, and our linemen, I think, are definitely the leaders of that type of mentality."

And it helps having Thomas, the senior who Zeplin called a “once-in-a-lifetime" athlete.

“He’s got that next level ability and power," the track coach said. "And some of it, I think, is god given and genetic and some of it he develops. But he’s just, in my mind, kind of the whole package.”

Yet despite the accolades and talent, the Northern Iowa commit and team captain remains humble.

“Sam’s not gonna talk much about what he’s gonna do or what kind of player he is,” Stanley said. “Sam just does. He’s gonna let his game and his work ethic speak for themselves.”

Whether that's in the weight room, at a meet or on the field, Thomas’ game speaks very loudly.

"We can be a great team," he said, "and really, it’s up to us if we want to do it."

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Aug. 25: Bennington won 44-13 in 2022

Waverly at Elkhorn, Aug. 25: Elkhorn won 2022 matchup, 21-17

Lincoln Pius X at Scottsbluff, Aug. 25: Scottsbluff won last matchup 26-6

Grand Island Northwest at Elkhorn North, Sept. 14: Grand Island Northwest won 24-20 in 2022

Scottsbluff at Grand Island Northwest, Sept. 22: Scottsbluff won 28-21

Waverly at York, Sept. 22: Waverly won 35-7

Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, Sept. 29: Elkhorn won 49-35 in 2022

Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X, Sept. 29: Skutt won 23-8

Waverly at Scottsbluff, Sept. 29: Scottsbluff the last matchup 28-21, OT

Blair at Elkhorn, Oct. 6: Elkhorn won 31-24 in 2022

Elkhorn North at Bennington, Oct. 13: Bennington won both matchup last season 21-7 and 34-13

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross, Oct. 19: Gross won 41-14 in 2022

Blair at Elkhorn North, Oct. 20: Elkhorn North won 27-26 in 2022

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Returning All-Staters

Sam Thomas (Elkhorn North, 6-5, 265, Sr., OL-DL): He’s been starting since the back half of his freshman year.

Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff, 5-11, 195, Sr.): The Class B career rushing record is within his grasp.

Others to watch

Kyler Lauridsen (Bennington, 5-10, 155, Jr., LB): Led the Badgers in tackles as a sophomore.

Gunnar Lym (Bennington, 6-0, 180, Sr., DB): Fast, agile and can tackle, his coach said.

Brody Soukup (Blair, 6-2, 195, Sr., QB): He’s a three-year starter whose 136 completions last year were the Bears’ record.

Chase Loftin (Elkhorn North, 6-5, 200, Jr., WR-TE): Can line up outside or the slot while creating mismatches.

Joseph Stein (Grand Island Northwest, 6-6, 230, Sr., TE-DE): The three-sport athlete has committed to Northern Illinois.

Caleb Adkins (Plattsmouth, 5-11, 215, Sr., FB-LB): Was the Blue Devils’ leader in tackles in his first year at LB.

Evan Kastens (Waverly, 6-0, 185, Sr., RB-DB): His workload will expand for the Vikings.

Seth Erickson (York, 6-2, 205, Sr., RB-DB): He’s the next one in the Dukes’ pipeline of quality LBs

— By Stu Pospisil

