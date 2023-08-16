Brady McGill has thrown a lot of footballs for Omaha Roncalli.

That's expected for a quarterback going into his third season as a starter, but the senior throws more than most.

“He’s worked on getting his core strength, he’s worked on developing his arm and having the stamina because he’s also our scout team quarterback,” Crimson Pride coach Tom Kassing said.

So McGill imitates Roncalli's opposing quarterback every week, too.

“He throws the ball all the time, and we can’t just have him say, ‘Oh, my arm’s sore,’” the coach said.

At least that hasn't happened yet, and McGill has been doing it since 2021. A sophomore at the time, he was the backup QB until starter Austin Schwarz was injured against Omaha Gross. McGill was handed the keys to the offense.

He hasn’t given them up since.

“He’s definitely a competitor, and we saw that the first time he played in the varsity game,” Kassing said. “The next week we said we weren’t gonna limit ourselves and that he’s gonna have to grow up. And then within the next two weeks, he broke the Class B state record for most passing yards in a game.”

That was 508 yards against Bennington.

"It was just a lot of reps it took to get confident, to be able to run the offense how we like to," McGill said. "And then against Bennington, it all just fell into place and a lot of things went right for us. ... I had really good playmakers to throw to and a good line so it was really just a lot of key pieces around me that helped me achieve that.”

The offense didn't miss a beat the rest of the year, either. Playing the final five full games, he threw for 1,380 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with seven rushing scores.

That helped his confidence going into his second full season.

"I got some experience my sophomore year and then my junior year came and it was like I’d been doing this already for a couple of years, so I was used to it," McGill said. "No pressure my junior year because of the time I got my sophomore year.”

His coach noticed that, too, and pointed to the QB's coolness under pressure as one of his best attributes.

“He’s poised. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low," Kassing said. "That’s important, especially at quarterback.”

Kassing also praised McGill’s mental toughness and composure. That shows in his knowledge of the game.

“He has a good grasp of what we’re trying to do offensively and seeing when players are going to be open. I mean, he knows where the defense is going to be,” Kassing said. “He sees that there’s open space just ahead. He’s gonna let it go and (his receivers) are gonna run under it and get the ball.”

Then there's McGill's ability to throw downfield.

"He can throw the deep ball better than anybody I’ve ever seen," the coach said. "But teams know that, so we need to be proficient in doing some other things, and he’s really worked on that.”

One of those other things involves McGill's legs. While he threw for 1,849 yards and 25 touchdowns last year when the 7-3 Crimson Pride moved down to Class C-1, his 316 rushing yards and six touchdowns were second on the team.

That mobility, to go with his ability to move the ball with short passes or deep throws, adds an extra layer to the offense.

“It makes him three-dimensional," Kassing said. "We don’t want to be, you know, known for just this one thing when it comes to X’s and O’s. So having the ability for him to run and throw is a huge part of our offense.”

McGill even has another dimension to his game. He was the team’s kicker last year.

He went 33 for 35 on extra points and 4 of 5 on field goal, including a 47-yarder.

"We take the person that can kick the best, and for the last three years it’s been Brady,” Kassing said. “He’s helped us out in that fashion. And he can kick a 50-yard field goal.”

Lots of McGill’s athletic exploits come in threes: He can pass, run and kick. He plays three sports: football, basketball and golf (he also played varsity baseball as a freshman).

This year, McGill hopes to complete another trifecta: a third straight trip to the playoffs.

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview, Aug. 25: Ashland-Greenwood won last matchup 35-6

Pierce at Wahoo, Aug. 25: Pierce won last matchup 38-7

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Sept. 1: Ashland-Greenwood won 20-0

Aurora at Boone Central, Sept. 1: Aurora won both matchups: 34-13 in regular season, 40-19 in state semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora, Sept. 8: Aurora won last matchup 33-14

Boone Central at Columbus Lakeview, Sept. 8: Boone Central won 27-10

Pierce at Omaha Roncalli, Sept. 15: Pierce won 57-35

Columbus Lakeview at Wahoo, Sept. 22: Columbus Lakeview won both matchups last season: 14-10 in regular season, 28-17 in postseason

Aurora at Adams Central, Oct. 6: Aurora won 41-7

Central City at Pierce, Oct. 6: Pierce won both games last season: 56-36 in regular season, 49-8 in postseason

Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Roncalli, Oct. 13: Ashland-Greenwon won 13-9

Boone Central at Pierce, Oct. 13: Pierce won 48-26

Central City at Aurora, Oct. 20: Aurora won last matchup 49-21

McCook at Chadron, Oct. 20: McCook won 48-28

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Returning All-Staters

Keenan Valverde (Pierce, 5-7, 160, Sr.): Ran for 1,900 yards and also kicks for the C-1 champion.

Brady McGill (Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 200, Sr., QB): Prolific passer will work with some new receivers.

Kellen Peterson (Aurora, 6-0, 235, Sr., OL-DL): Exceptional strength and quickness for his size.

Hank Hudson (Boone Central, 6-1, 220, Sr., OL-LB): Active in the middle, he made 90 tackles in 2022.

Others to watch

Parker Borer (Boone Central, 5-11, 180, Sr., RB-DB): Rushed for 1,245 yards and added 700 more in all-purpose yardage.

Drake Zimmerman (Ashland-Greenwoood, 5-10, 195, Sr., RB-LB): After two years of sharing RB duties, he’s the main man.

Harry Caskey (Ogallala, 6-4, 215, Sr., QB-WR-RB): Holds offers from Air Force and Army, plus Ivy League Brown.

Brett Fraker (McCook, 6-0, 180, Sr., RB-DB): Teams avoid throwing the cornerback’s way.

Luke Holly (Sidney, 6-1, 195, Sr., RB-DB): The 1,000-yard rusher is a kick-return threat.

Jayden Teichmeier (Adams Central, 6-1, 170, Sr., WR-DB): It’s possible he’ll line up at QB.​

— By Stu Pospisil

