A huge game from Keenan Valverde lifted defending Class C-1 champion Pierce to victory Friday night over Omaha Roncalli.

The senior rushed 36 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Bluejays to a 37-28 victory over the third-ranked Crimson Pride.

Valverde also booted a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and made a key tackle on a late Roncalli drive to help secure the victory.

He scored on runs of 14 and 16 yards in the opening half and kicked the field goal as Pierce carried a 17-14 lead into halftime. The host Crimson Pride went ahead early in the second half when Chris Macias scored on an 8-yard run.

Kaden Froehlich scored the only non-Valverde TD for Pierce three minutes later as the Bluejays went back on top 24-21. That advantage lasted until early in the fourth quarter when Roncalli reclaimed the lead.

Quarterback Brady McGill threw his third touchdown pass and his third to split end Luke Orr. That duo combined on scores of 19 and 25 yards before the 43-yarder put Roncalli ahead 28-24 with 9:13 left.

That left plenty of time for Pierce to put its ground game back to work. The Bluejays put together a 12-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a Valverde 3-yard run with 3:15 left as Pierce went back on top 30-28.

After a 22-yard kickoff return by X'arion Rankins and a Pierce personal foul penalty, the Crimson Pride started their next drive at the Bluejays 48. On third and eight, Valverde knifed through to tackle Macias for a 5-yard loss.

McGill's fourth-down pass fell incomplete and Pierce took over with 1:25 left.

Four plays later, Valverde busted loose for his fourth TD on a 42-yard jaunt to clinch the victory.

McGill, a Wayne State pledge, completed 11 of 26 passes for 182 yards and one interception.

The Bluejays moved to 3-1 while Roncalli, which won its first three games on the road, fell to 3-1.

Pierce (3-1)................0 17 7 13—37

Om. Roncalli (3-1)......7 7 7 7—28

OR: Luke Orr 19 pass from Brady McGill (McGill kick)

P: Keenan Valverde 14 run (Nils Rostad kick)

P: Valverde 16 run (Rostad kick)

OR: Orr 25 pass from McGill (McGill kick)

P: FG Valverde 36

OR: Chris Macias 8 run (McGill kick)

P: Kaden Froehlich 36 run (Rostad kick)

OR: Orr 43 pass from McGill (McGill kick)

P: Valverde 3 run (kick failed)

P: Valverde 42 run (Rostad kick)