Trent Uhlir has the size and the motor — not to mention the genes — to excel on the football field. And he does.

But up until a couple of years ago, the Battle Creek senior thought his future would be on the baseball diamond.

"He's played a ton of sports. It doesn't matter if it's baseball or track or football, he loves to compete and play games," Battle Creek football coach Andrew Carlson said. "He is going to give max effort. He's just one of those guys."

Battle Creek doesn't have a varsity baseball team, but Uhlir played on a traveling team based in Kansas City. That, though, meant spending most of his summer away from home.

Besides baseball, track and field became another Division I option after he put up eye-popping numbers in the shot put and discus this spring.

He broke his own school record in the discus with a throw of 188-2 in late April and had memorable matchups with Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper all spring in the shot put.

Uhlir broke his school record with a throw of 60-10½ at districts, the same meet Pieper — now a lineman on Iowa's football team — threw 65-3¾. At state, Uhlir took the lead with a Class C meet-record 61-11½ on his final attempt before Pieper topped it with a 63-7½ on his last throw.

"He had a phenomenal spring," Carlson said. "He had the state record in the shot put for about 45 seconds."

Said Uhlir: "Me and Kade just love to compete. Track season was really fun."

Uhlir added that the possibility of competing collegiately in track was attractive, "but at the end of the day, I want to play football."

Being an all-state linebacker and a force at running back, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Uhlir says he will turn his full attention to football in college.

"Trent's a very smart kid. He picks up the game very easily. ... He's not just a big kid, he's an explosive kid. He's got a 35-inch vertical (jump)," Carlson said. "When you put the athleticism and size together with his intelligence, good things are going to happen. And he's a great teammate."

On the first day of high school practice this month, Uhlir committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on.

"I've always dreamed of following my family's footsteps and now that I am it's a dream come true," Uhlir wrote on social media.

Trent's dad and uncles were standouts during a dominant era for Battle Creek, when it reached the state final eight times from 1986 to 1996. Trent's dad, Todd, starred at running back, rushing for 4,750 yards his final two seasons.

Todd went on to play at Nebraska, as did two of his brothers. Todd still holds many single-season C-1 playoff records. In the 1992 playoffs, he rushed for 1,229 yards, scored 22 touchdowns and had 150 points.

When Trent was in grade school, his dad was his coach. But when it came to the recruiting process, Trent said his dad didn't steer him in a particular direction.

"He kind of left it all up to me," Trent said. "I think that's nice of him to do."

Trent has put up big numbers in his three football seasons despite being hampered by injuries.

He separated his shoulder in the final regular-season game his freshman year, then it popped out again in his first game as a sophomore. Uhlir still went on to rush for 813 yards, record 59 tackles and intercept two passes in 2021.

"I played through the rest of the season with a torn shoulder, basically," said Uhlir, who had the shoulder surgically repaired twice.

Uhlir rushed for 917 yards and had 61 tackles for a team that reached last year's C-2 state semifinal. In the quarterfinal, he broke his thumb when he hit the helmet of Hastings St. Cecilia's quarterback.

Because of the injury, Uhlir wasn't able to play running back in the semis and saw limited snaps on defense. The Braves lost 6-0 to Hartington Cedar Catholic — Battle Creek beat Cedar 20-12 in the regular season.

"If I had a season where I'm fully healthy, that would be a blessing," Uhlir said.

Uhlir attended summer camps at Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State, and Carlson said Uhlir "definitely has leaned up since last year." Uhlir said he wanted to increase his speed, and he ran a 4.71 40 this summer.

Uhlir said that semifinal loss will motivate the Braves, who return four starters on the offensive line. He wants Battle Creek, which opens Aug. 25 at Fremont Bergan, to reach its first state final in 27 years. ​

Returning All-Staters

Nolan Fenessey (Norfolk Catholic, 6-5, 260, Sr., OT-DE): Footwork is good and has good explosion off the ball.

Caleb Daniell (Yutan, 5-10, 230, Sr., OL-DL): Ten of his 45 tackles were for losses, with six sacks.

Trent McCain (Ord, 6-0, 185, Sr., RB-LB): Responded when Ord’s starter at RB went down in the first game.

Trent Uhlir (Battle Creek, 6-1, 230, Sr., RB-LB): Just announced he’ll walk on at NU.

JT Brands (Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 265, Sr., OL-DT): He’ll see plenty of double-teaming.

Dylan Hurlburt (Ord, QB-LB, 5-8, 180, Sr., QB-LB): Ready to go after hurting his shoulder in week 3.

Trent Moudry (Wahoo Neumann, 6-2, 215, Sr., OG-OLB): Coach said he makes an impact comparable to anyone statewide.

Braylon Anderson (Oakland-Craig, 6-3, 205, Jr., QB-DB): Stepped up last year to throw for 2,076 yards, 20 TDs.

Cael Peters (Mitchell, 5-10, 215, Sr., QB-LB): Last year’s debut at QB exceeded expectations.

Carter Janssen (Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 180, SR., QB-OLB): Has become a nice dual threat quarterback.​

— By Stu Pospisil

