Illinois has landed its second 2024 prospect out of the state of Nebraska.

Cross County tight end Tanner Hollinger committed to the Illini Wednesday afternoon. Hollinger visited Champaign June 23. Illinois was his lone Power Five Conference offer.

A two-sport star at Cross County, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder had 13 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season, according to MaxPreps. He had 50 tackles — including nine for loss — as well. In basketball, Hollinger averaged 14.8 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

He joins Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom as an Illinois commit in the 2024 class. The Illini's offensive line coach, Bart Miller lived in Omaha and continues to have ties to the community.

Hollinger is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and the 12th in-state prospect to commit to a Power Five school in this cycle. He's the fourth tight end, joining Ainsworth's Carter Nelson (Nebraska), Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (Iowa) and Papillion-LaVista's Eric Ingwerson (Pittsburgh).

