A knee injury cut Jackson Roberts’ junior season short, just before North Platte St. Patrick’s run to the Eight Man-1 semifinal.

This year, he’s fully healed and hoping to make amends.

Roberts tore the ACL in his left knee in the Irish’s 2022 regular-season finale, ending a campaign in which he ran for 1,064 yards, scored 22 touchdowns and was a first-team all-stater. Seven months after surgery, Roberts was back competing with the track team.

“He’s not a kid that’s going to shy away from wanting to get back after it and compete,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “This last rehabilitation went really well for him and he was maybe pushing the envelope a little bit, but he got back and was able to compete for us last spring.”

Roberts didn’t feel any issues with his knee during his track season, which included running the second leg of the Irish’s 400-meter relay that finished second in Class C and set a school record (43.64 seconds).

“I honestly think that I’m pretty much back,” Roberts said. “I think I still have a little in me, but not really as in I’m still hurt, but as in I could definitely get better, even from last year.

"I feel like I can get a lot better from that even. I’m ready to play.”

A late-season injury also derailed his sophomore season, and Dodson thinks that Roberts’ initial recovery aided in his ability to recover quickly a second time.

“It’s unfortunate for him, but he’s dealt with these obstacles before, and has come back stronger and faster and so, I think this last one was disappointing, it was discouraging, but he’s approached it with great mental clarity and I thought a really healthy attitude,” Dodson said.

“‘Hey, I’ve been through this before. I know what’s waiting on the other side of this,’ and on the other side of it is a kid who just wants to compete and be a good teammate. We’re hoping for a healthy season this year for him and hope that he can finish out this season and have a great senior year.”

Though he was unable to play last postseason, he was still supporting his team.

“It was so cool to see all my friends, like for me to be on the sideline at least, and be a part of that big of a team and that good of a team,” Roberts said. “Especially that I could go out (with an injury) and the guy right behind me will step in and can do his thing and do it very well.”

It wasn't that long ago that he was the one stepping in — and stepping up.

Roberts scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball as a freshman, then rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

“First game of the season and we thought, ‘Boy, we’ve got something special here,’” Dodson said. “Of course, he proved that throughout that freshman year and then his sophomore and junior year.”

In addition to running back, Roberts also returns kicks and plays inside linebacker, and Dodson knows he’ll be able to count on him from the first play of season to the last.

“I think what a lot of people don’t understand is what a great teammate he is,” Dodson said. “His leadership on the field is second to none. He’s not really a vocal leader, but he’s kind of that security blanket for your team. You know you’re going to get a great effort out of him all the time and you know he’s always going to be supportive of his teammates.”

Even with the pair of season-ending injuries, Roberts would not do anything differently in his football career.

“I’ve had a lot of fun,” he said. “Irish football is fun football. It was super fun, all of it, from freshman year to this year. It was an amazing experience. This last year, I don’t think anything will change.”

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale, Aug. 25: Howells-Dodge won 50-12 in 2022

Stanton at Riverside, Aug. 25: Stanton won 47-21 last season

Hi-Line at North Platte St. Patrick’s, Sept. 1: North Platte St. Patrick's won 56-16 in 2022

Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock, Sept. 1: Johnson-Brock won 56-22 last season

Crofton at Neligh-Oakdale, Sept. 8: Neligh-Oakdale won 36-18 in 2022

Weeping Water at Stanton, Sept. 8: Stanton won 37-14 last season

Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh, Oct. 6: Cross County won 30-28 in 2022

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water, Oct. 6: Elmwood-Murdock won 52-40 last season

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Bryson Gadeken (Neligh-Oakdale, 6-3, 205, Sr., QB-LB): Moves to quarterback after being an all-state WR.

Alex Noyd (Cross County, 5-11, 220, Sr., OL-LB): Considered the anchor of the Cougars’ defense.

Korbin Lemburg (Clarkson/Leigh, 6-3, 290, Jr., OL-DL): The Patriots will run behind him a majority of the time.

Jackson Roberts (North Platte St. Patrick's, 6-2, 185, Sr., RB-LB): Three-time 1,000-yard rusher comes back from a pre-playoff injury.

Breckan Schluter (Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 6-1, 205, Sr., RB-LB): The Bobcats’ workhorse averaged 214.4 yards rushing with 32 touchdowns.

Brecken Erickson (North Platte St. Patrick's, 6-4, 210, Sr., TE-DE): An extra blocker on offense, tough to get around on defense.

Becker Pohlman (Stanton, 5-11, 185, Jr., RB-LB): A punishing runner, his role as a receiver should expand.

Ryker Evans (Hi-Line, 6-0, 170, Sr., RB-DB): His sprinter’s speed led to 1,268 yards and 26 TDs rushing.

Others to watch

Tanner Hollinger (Cross County, 6-6, 240, Sr., TE-DE: After injuries scrubbed his first two years, he’s now Illinois-bound.​

— By Stu Pospisil

