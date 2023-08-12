Bloomfield doesn't often stray from its formula for success on offense. Its time-tested run game has led the Bees to the state playoffs 35 years in a row.

But Bloomfield's personnel the last couple of years has brought about a more diverse attack, and it should be more of the same this fall.

The offense is led by a pair of seniors in running back Wiley Ziegler, who rushed for 1,618 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior, and receiver Layne Warrior, who has 88 catches for 1,740 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons. Junior quarterback Braeden Guenther has two consecutive 1,000-yard passing seasons.

"With (Warrior) being able to catch it, it lets us distribute the ball there a lot more," Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. "I don't think we'd had a 1,000-yard receiver before."

Warrior accomplished that during a breakout sophomore season in 2021, when he had 56 catches for 1,150 yards and 18 TDs.

Kuchar realized he had a game-changer in the 6-foot-3, 170-pounder during practice his freshman year.

"We couldn't stop him, our varsity guys," Kuchar said of Warrior, who also has scored more than 1,000 points in basketball. "It was like, we need you to be on the field. He was long and lanky and made some acrobatic catches. He has great body control."

And when Warrior isn't hurting defense in the passing game, Ziegler puts up numbers in a more traditional way for the Bees.

The 5-8, 150-pounder rushed for than 150 yards in seven of 12 games last season.

"He just doesn't quit, he's too competitive," Kuchar said. "He's got a lot of heart. Very, very football savvy, he understands the game.

"He starts and stops and got a little bit of a wiggle to him. Inside the line, it's a little easier to get him, but if he's out in the open, he's dangerous."

The return game is where Ziegler is really dangerous.

He has 15 career returns for touchdowns, eight on punts and seven kickoff returns. He holds the state's eight-man record for career kick returns for touchdowns.

"He has really good vision and reads people. ... He sees the field in a way I've never seen anyone see the field," Kuchar said. "We just tell guys to stay on your block, you don't know what hole he's going to go through. He's reversed field for a couple of touchdowns."

Ziegler doesn't have any interception returns for touchdowns, though Kuchar said he hopes that changes this fall. Ziegler had six picks last season while Warrior has 12 interceptions the past two years.

Warrior and Ziegler are among Bloomfield's five starters returning on both sides of the ball from a 10-2 team that reached the Eight-Man 2 semifinal, where the Bees lost to eventual champion Hitchcock County.

Kuchar, a 1997 graduate of Bloomfield, is well versed in the tradition the program has built since starting their playoff streak in 1988. The only school in the state with a longer active playoff streak is Falls City Sacred Heart at 36 years.

Bloomfield has reached at least the second round of the playoffs in 28 of the past 35 years, but it hasn't been to the final since 2001.

"They got a little taste of it," Kuchar said of his team reaching the semifinal. "They're excited for the season."

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

* — 2022 results in parentheses)

Wynot at Humphrey St. Francis, Sept. 1: (Wynot 47-26)

Howells-Dodge at Wynot, Sept. 8: (Howells-Dodge 54-20)

Osceola at Humphrey St. Francis, Sept. 15: (Humphrey St. Francis 38-36)

Elm Creek at Central Valley, Sept. 15: (Elm Creek 52-48)

Johnson-Brock at BDS, Sept. 29: (BDS 36-30)

Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge, Sept. 29: (Howells-Dodge 44-8)

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Ainsworth, Oct. 6: (Ainsworth 36-30)

Bloomfield at Wynot, Oct. 13: (Wynot 44-30; Bloomfield 34-22 in quarterfinals)

Twin Loup at Central Valley, Oct. 13: (Central Valley 60-24)​

— By Stu Pospisil

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Returning All-Staters

Carter Nelson (Ainsworth, 6-5/220, Sr., Ath.): Husker commit ranks as the most highly recruited 8-man player ever.

Jack Kerchal (Dundy County-Stratton, 6-4/215, Sr., TE-DE): Moving to tight end in reloaded Tigers offense.

More to watch

Wiley Ziegler (Bloomfield, 5-8/155, Sr., RB/DB): Holds the eight-man record for kick-return TDs.

Gage Hedstrom (O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6-0/175, So., QB/LB): Averaged 200 yards total offense; 39.1 yards on KO returns.

Kale Gustafson (Osceola, 6-5/230, Sr., QB/LB): A load to bring down or block.

Trey Connell (South Loup, 5-10/170, Sr., QB/DB): His coach considers him the field general on both platoons.

— By Stu Pospisil