Thousands of folks already know it — the Kiewit Luminarium is an absolute hit of a museum on Omaha’s Riverfront. Full of bright ideas and bold experiments. In one spot during the Super Six photo shoot, the stars played around with the concept of spin on a metal turntable. Elsewhere, they could check out the stunning nature of sound.

And, of course, they could see Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson literally jump over Bellevue West receiver Dae’vonn Hall. Or Hall do a perfect backflip while in uniform. Or overhear the words that seem to come from every other teenager.

“We still need to do a TikTok.”

So said a member of our Volleyball Super Six, which had its photo shoot in the same location. At one point, both squads gathered in the bright foyer of the Luminarium for a combined photo shoot. It was an experiment that worked — and apparently produced volleyball and football TikToks alike.

It was new, fun, big. And the Luminarium photo session — along with the evolving nature of Nebraska high school football — might make us consider something newer and bigger in years to come, too. Call it a bright idea.

Perhaps it’s time to expand the Super Six after this year. Maybe just as an experiment. Maybe as a long-term project. In-state prospects are on a winning streak of scholarship offers and college attention.

Yes, that’s a bold strategy, as this might have been most exclusive Super Six yet. We selected from 12 different players headed to power-conference schools. On a bulletin board inside World-Herald offices, the names were written out and chewed on.

Bellevue West quarterback Danny Kaelin had a No. 1 beside his name; he’s the best player in the state, much like, in 2022, Gretna’s Zane Flores held that title. Kaelin’s poised to meet Flores’ senior season and potentially surpass it. Kaelin, a Nebraska commit, is already the state’s first recipient of the Elite 11 honor, which recognizes some of the nation’s top prep QBs. Kaelin threw 36 touchdowns last season, largely from the pocket, but he’s grown a bit taller and slimmed out heading into 2023.

“Athletically, I wanted to get myself into the best possible shape I could be in, the most athletic version of myself that I could be” Kaelin said. “In games, not only can I extend plays — work on my pocket presences — but also be a threat in the run game.”

Kaelin was joined by Bellevue West teammates Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall — the state’s top two receivers — Westside safety and returner Caleb Benning, Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom and, of course the do-it-all, eight-man star in Nelson, the highest-rated recruit in the cycle who turned down Georgia and Notre Dame to stay home and play for the Huskers.

“Carter never says no to any role — his joy is the same with whatever he does,” Ainsworth coach Jessi Owen said. “We as coaches sometimes joke that playing eight man, it takes nine to tackle Carter.”

We couldn’t really have gone wrong in this cycle selecting the six current Husker recruits — though we didn’t — or six players who play east of 84th Street – though we didn’t do that, either. In picking our six, we left out Husker commits Donovan Jones (Omaha North) and Ashton Murphy (Elkhorn South). That wasn’t easy. Neither was leaving out Prep tight end Michael Burt, headed to Iowa, and likely prepping for a huge season with the Junior Jays.

Tough stuff. Fun stuff. This Super Six may be the best we’ve put together.

And if it feels like we’ve written, in recent years, that this is the best Super Six yet, it’s because we have. The 2018 bunch — featuring Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan and edge rusher Garrett Nelson — feels like the leader in the clubhouse, but the subsequent groups still have a lot of college football left to play.

The quality of each group leads us to believe that, perhaps, the list grows after 2023. Maybe to eight. Maybe to 10. Maybe to 11. If the college coaches keep hitting in-state schools in 2024 like this, there’s no reason to think the flood of offers will abate.

Or maybe we’ll keep it at six. It’s a good number, too, an exclusive club. The 2023 bunch certainly is.

CALEB BENNING

Omaha Westside • Safety/Wide receiver • 5-11, 187

2022 in review: Benning appeared well on his way to another all-state campaign before suffering a collarbone injury in the third game that shelved him for more than 10 weeks. The two-way star returned for the Class A state title game under the lights at Memorial Stadium and made a major impact with a pair of interceptions and 14 catches for 103 yards. Benning also handled punt returns when healthy and made his presence felt from the sidelines during his recovery as Westside finished 12-1 with a championship.

2023 outlook: More of the same versatility from Benning, who has gained about seven pounds of muscle since last year. The senior will again be a playmaking safety who roams the field and crashes hard against the run. On offense he blends deceiving speed with crisp routes and reliable hands. His goal is simple — for the Warriors to repeat as champs and to be a reason why it happens.

“We won with a good senior class but we also had a lot of juniors,” Benning said. “Knowing that we got it done and were going to have a whole other year to get better, that’s what we wanted to use it to do.”

College plans: Benning’s recruiting process began with a Nebraska offer on Thanksgiving 2021 and has continued with more than half a dozen Power Five tenders since. Injuries as a sophomore and junior have limited his exposure, though, and the consensus three-star prospect who projects as a college defensive back remains uncommitted into his final prep season. The Huskers are his main focus, though Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin are among other offers.

A moment when the football light came on: “Probably my sophomore year. We had a really good senior class and I was doing what I could to help out. That’s when I got my first offer from Nebraska and started getting some recognition. That gave me a whole new boost of confidence.”

The biggest star you’ve met: “I’m pretty cool with (champion boxer) Terence Crawford. My dad works with him at his gym and he’s come to some of my basketball games and practices. So we’re pretty cool.”

Omaha Westside coach Paul Limongi: “He’s a kid that never really comes off the field. He returns punts, plays safety, plays wide receiver. He’s equally elite in all three phases. He’s preparing himself to play 48 minutes of football and it’s been evident throughout the summer and in fall camp.”

DAE'VONN HALL

Bellevue West • Wide receiver • 6-2, 190

2022 in review: Long behind older future Division I players, Hall put his considerable ability on full display in Bellevue West’s potent offense. With future Husker teammate Daniel Kaelin throwing him the ball, Hall made 62 catches for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. His reputation as a speed burner tilted more toward a receiver with dependable hands and a physicality that made him a safe bet to turn 50-50 balls into propositions with far better odds.

2023 outlook: Hall will again be a featured piece on offense, joining fellow NU commit Isaiah McMorris in a loaded wideout group that also includes promising sophomore Jermaine Green. He will see at least half of the defensive reps at cornerback while taking on more of a leadership role for a Thunderbirds group that annually contends for Class A titles.

“We know for a fact that we gotta get it done this year and we will,” Hall said. “The goal is a championship — we’ve come close the last three years and we want to finish it this year.”

College plans: Hall grew up a Nebraska fan and committed to the Huskers in June after a winding recruiting process that lasted two and a half years and came down to NU and Tennessee. Staying home, the new coaching staff and the T-Bird influence were all factors. He’ll arrive on campus in January.

“I’m at peace with my decision,” Hall said. “Two of my best friends on the team are committed too. Everything is just right.”

A moment when the football light came on: “First game of my sophomore year because it was one of the best games I ever had (four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Omaha Burke). I felt like I just had control of that entire game. I was just feeling it. Now I just want to go out there and crack people and get touchdowns. When people come to the games, they’re going to be like, ‘Dae’vonn is definitely different.’ That’s what I want to hear.”

The biggest star you’ve met: “Dwyane Wade was at a Nebraska game — I got to see him. I’ve met Bronny James (LeBron James’ son) at an AAU basketball tournament. We actually chopped it up a little bit.”

Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman: “High school receivers especially do not like people touching them. They want people off. But Dae’vonn is so physical, he causes a lot of problems. And he’s happy again. I think that middle two years (of recruiting) were so stressful that it wore on him over time. I think he’s relieved now and happy and can play ball and be a kid.”

DANNY KAELIN

Bellevue West • Quarterack • 6-3, 200

2022 in review: Headed into his junior year, Kaelin was the unique prospect who had more scholarship offers than starts at the uber-competitive Bellevue West. Once Kaelin became the full-time guy as a junior, it was proven all of the colleges were right. He threw for 3,186 yards and 36 touchdowns, working the pocket like a pro and showing off a strong, accurate arm. The Thunderbirds had a series of close losses — ultimately falling to Gretna in the Class A playoffs — but Kaelin underlined, clearly, that he’s one of the best quarterbacks prospects the state has produced since Eric Crouch 27 years ago.

2023 outlook: Kaelin had a busy offseason in the recruiting world — more on that in a second — and a spectacular summer, grabbing an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 event in California. Kaelin’s strong work in the accuracy competition helped make him the first Nebraskan to win Elite 11 honors. Working with former Millard South star Bronson Marsh, Kaelin got faster and improved his agility.

“Athletically, I wanted to get myself into the best possible shape I could be in, the most athletic version of myself that I could be” Kaelin said. “In games, not only can I extend plays — work on my pocket presences — but also be a threat in the run game.”

He also wants to win a state title.

“It’s just the mindset of the team,” Kaelin said. “What we’ve realized this season, at a lot higher level, is that the little things matter, and we’re more connected as a team. The closer you are to those guys is good. Last year, I think to some of those games where we’d have a lead and we’d lose it and it’s ‘here we go again.’ But in football you have to understand adversity always comes.”

College plans: Nebraska, which was Kaelin’s No. 1 choice all along. For two months, though, he appeared headed to Missouri as the Huskers continued their courting of five-star and NU legacy Dylan Raiola. Once Raiola crossed Nebraska off his list, the relationship Husker coach Matt Rhule built with Kaelin paid off. He decommitted from Mizzou, flipped to NU and started recruiting every peer he could — including his own teammates — to the program.

Discovering love for football: “Growing up with two older brothers (Donovan and Drew) who also had a passion for sports, and just watching it from a young age. Some of my earlier memories were being a Buccaneers fan — because the jerseys were cool — and just watching the game and loving it. And being outside playing it with my brothers. “

Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman: “Hey — Danny Kaelin is the best player in the state of Nebraska. I know Danny’s going to make the right decision on the field. He’s that dang smart. They gave those kids at the Elite 11 the test they give the NFL guys, and he scored a 94. He’s going into his senior year of high school! And his body caught up.”

ISAIAH MCMORRIS

Bellevue West • Wide receiver • 6-0, 185

2022 in review: He was the new kid on the block at Bellevue West after spending two seasons as a wingback in Millard North’s offense. From 5 years old, he’d grown up playing running back — youth teams usually put the best athletes there — but wanted to give wide receiver a chance. He knew that the Thunderbirds had developed elite receivers over the years like Zavier Betts, Cade Johnson and Kaden Helms. McMorris’ first year — 90 catches, 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns — was one of the great seasons in state history.

“It’s really helped my life — where I’m at today,” McMorris said.

He attracted nationwide interest from schools like Penn State, USC and Oklahoma, but found himself, like teammates Danny Kaelin and Dae’vonn Hall, staying local.

2023 outlook: McMorris wants to win a state title. He’s had the stats — another 1,000-yard season seems almost inevitable — and the recruiting heat. The personal goals have been achieved. Now it’s on to the team trophy.

“We need to polish our mental game because I know, going into halftime of games, we were up, then something would happen in the fourth quarter. It’s about mental focus, taking it one play at a time.”

College plans: Nebraska, in large part because receivers coach Garret McGuire worked and worked on landing McMorris, getting the recruit to attend a Saturday camp during which McMorris got an hour of one-on-one training and attention. McMorris seemed likely to pick NU once Kaelin committed to the school, and their enthusiasm for the Huskers helped win over Hall.

A moment when the football light came on: “It was going into high school because I didn’t really want to play. I was a basketball player. But my dad said ‘just try it out for one more year, see how you like it.’ I trusted him, did that, and after my freshman year, I felt like I could do something with football.”

How often he and Hall compete in practice/games: “Every game we want to see who’ll have more yards and touchdowns. Having a brother and competing every day — while we’re both good at what we do — is a lot of fun. He’s fast and up the field. I’m more twitchy.”

Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman on McMorris’ strengths: “He’s been raised well and you can coach him. You can get after him hard and he’s still going to look you in the eye, he’s not going to get all sad. He’s just going to get better. He’s got a lot of dog in him.”

Huffman on why three Thunderbirds picked Nebraska: “Nebraska was nowhere on their planet four months ago. It was USC and Oklahoma. This McGuire! I told him this — he didn’t want to hear it, he’s young — but I put my hand on his shoulder and said ‘Nebraska is in this because of you and the relationship you have built.’”

CARTER NELSON

Ainsworth • Tight end • 6-5, 225

2022 in review: Ainsworth surged to its first winning season since 1999 with a 9-1 showing and Nelson in the mix on seemingly every play. He played some quarterback (52 of 96 passing for 720 yards), running back (129 carries, 789 yards) and receiver (32 catches, 641 yards) while accounting for 43 touchdowns. He was also a linebacker, punter, kicker and safety.

“My job changed play to play, game to game,” Nelson said. “Whatever the coaches asked, I used the best of my ability to get it done.”

2023 outlook: Nelson has gained roughly 15 pounds of muscle and will pair with junior running back Morgan Kinney to form one of the more explosive eight-man offenses in the state. Some promising young players — headlined by multiple linemen — join a core group that got a taste of success last fall and took that momentum through the offseason.

“We have the same game plan this year,” Nelson said. “I think we’re just going to have a little bit better of a mentality going into it. Getting to Lincoln (for the state title game) is the goal — we have high hopes for ourselves. We put in a lot of work and we don’t want it to go to waste.”

College plans: Buoyed by one of the best high-jump marks in the country as a sophomore, Nelson became a national recruit with coast-to-coast suitors and who passed 30 scholarship offers in the spring. Nebraska coaches and other 2024 commits prompted his Husker commitment in late June as he turned down most of the SEC including Alabama, whose coach, Nick Saban, told Nelson that the tight end’s was the first eight-man film he’d ever watched. He will arrive in Lincoln next summer after competing once more in basketball and track.

Your career’s brightest moment: “Just the attitude on the team. I can’t say there is one moment I’m most proud of except the fact of when games were low last year, it wasn’t quiet where nobody talks. It was ‘We’re getting back in this’ and that’s one big theme that changed at Ainsworth is that it’s not okay with us to lose anymore.”

The biggest star you’ve met: “Probably Nick Saban — he’s got to be up there for sure. I went to his office, had a meeting with him during a visit. It was definitely cool to talk with him. He’s got a lot of great knowledge of the game and is one of the best coaches ever. Having to turn that down was definitely not an easy decision.”

Ainsworth coach Jessi Owen: “We knew he was going to be athletic when he came up but probably never could have dreamed of this for around here. Carter never says no to any role — his joy is the same with whatever he does. We as coaches sometimes joke that playing eight man, it takes nine to tackle Carter.”

CALEB PYFROM

Omaha Central • Offensive tackle • 6-5, 300

2022 in review: The lone lineman in our Super Six, Pyfrom’s development initially stalled in high school because Omaha Public Schools canceled the 2020 football season due to the COVID pandemic. That was Pyfrom’s freshman year. As a sophomore, he started to get more comfortable with the speed and tactics of the high school game. By his junior year — when he anchored the Eagles’ offensive line — Pyfrom’s game took off. In early season contests against Gretna and Elkhorn South, Pyfrom held his own against players who would eventually become Nebraska signees. The scholarship offers started to flow in at that point from all over the country.

“My junior year — really the summer before — is when I really started taking it seriously,” Pyfrom said. “I got with some trainers. I felt like I could be good, and I realized basketball wasn’t going to be my strong suit at the time. A light bulb went off in my head: I can actually be really good at this.”

2023 outlook: Pyfrom is done playing basketball for the Eagles and concentrating solely on the gridiron. He’s one of the more naturally-athletic local linemen — who also legitimately weighs 300 pounds — in recent memory. Pyfrom can move and run and get out to an edge rusher. He continues to work, as all high school linemen do, on technique. Central’s program — now led by new coach Terrence Mackey — hopes to make the Class A playoffs this season. The schedule includes Gretna, Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha North, so it won’t be easy.

College plans: Pyfrom is one of two Nebraskans headed to Illinois to play for Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Bart Miller, who spent several years in Omaha growing up. He is one of the highest-rated recruits in the Illini class and picked Illinois over Nebraska, Minnesota and others.

“I really like coach Bielema’s message,” Pyfrom said. “He loves the offensive line, he loves the defensive line, and he puts a lot of linemen in the NFL. And I have a strong connection with coach Miller and the players during my visit. I feel like it was a great destination for me.”

When Pyfrom discovered he loved football: “I wasn’t allowed to play football until the fifth grade because my mom thought I’d get hurt. I was in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and I liked it right away. It was tackle football and I played the same position, right tackle, that I play now, and it was fun. I didn’t really know what I was doing at the time.”

Omaha Central coach Terrence Mackey: “He leads by example and he dominates. He dominates his opponent. He goes that extra mile. You run it right behind him and let them know you’re running it behind him.”