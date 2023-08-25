Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Starting title defense
Week 1 of the high school season meant the beginning of the state title defenses for most of last year's champions.
Class A champ Omaha Westside was dominant in a 57-7 win over Omaha Creighton Prep, while B champ Bennington kept its long winning streak intact by edging Omaha Skutt 14-13.
Pierce, the C-1 champ, lost its opener at Wahoo 23-6, which C-2 champ Norfolk Catholic won a back-and-forth match with Oakland-Craig. Norfolk Catholic took its first lead at 28-21 in the third quarter and went on to win 42-27.
Eight-Man I champ Clarkson-Leigh lost its opener to EMF. That game was tied 22-22 at half before EMF took over for a 58-38 win. Hitchcock County, the Eight-Man II champ, won its opener.
In Six Man, defending champ Parkview Christian opens its season next Friday against Hampton. Runner-up Pawnee City also was off Friday, but it beat St. Edward 56-12 on Aug. 18.
Here comes the rain
Especially in the central part of the state, thunderstorms caused delays on opening night.
Gretna East's first-ever game will stretch over two days. Hastings led Gretna East 17-7 at the end of the third quarter when thunderstorms suspended the game. It will resume at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Milestone win
Wahoo coach Chad Fox earned his 150th career win Friday when the Warriors knocked off Pierce 23-6. Wahoo led 9-6 at halftime and scored midway through the third quarter on its way to the win.
Top performances Breckan Schluter, EMF: Rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and also had a 56-yard TD reception in an upset over Clarkson-Leigh. Orrin Kuehn, Minden: Returned the game's opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against Adams Central. That was the only score in the first half, and the game was delayed for thunderstorms in the third quarter. Frank Fehringer, Columbus Scotus: Kicked a third-quarter field goal, which accounted for the only points in a 3-0 win over David City Aquinas.
Photos: Omaha North football takes on Bellevue West
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson tries to tackle Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Maxwell Clark closes in on Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin as he throws a pass at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Sebastian Circo throws a pass against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chris Lawson celebrates a fumble recovery against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Sebastian Circo throws a pass before Bellevue West's Chris Lawson hits him at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson loses his helmet while tackling Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson tackles Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff breaks a tackle against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter as Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, and Araf Evans Jr at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Bellevue West at Bellevue West's Creighton Jongeling on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis catches a touchdown pass in front of Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis winces after getting a cramp after a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep takes on Omaha Westside football
Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (33) tackles Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (87) catches the pass in front of Omaha Westside's Jordon Hurst (3) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc (23) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside takes on Creighton Prep during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep players take the field for warm ups before their game against Omaha Westside in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players warm up before their game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep players take the field for warm ups before their game against Omaha Westside in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players warm up before their game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Braylen Warren (14) puts on his jersey before Westside takes on Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep fans hold up their shoes before the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) takes the snap against Omaha Westside during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Ian Asselin (54) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) and Omaha Westside's Jordon Hurst (3) go in to tackle Omaha Creighton Prep's Wyatt Lasher (8) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk reacts as he talks with an official during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) looks to pass during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Will Bauerly (27) kicks the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) passes the ball to Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Christian Jones (8) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball against Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Trevor Spady (24) blocks a pass by Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ian Asselin (54) pressures Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Finn Christensen (15) stiff-arms Omaha Creighton Prep's Silas Bush (94) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ashton Metoyer (28) is pushed into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi talks to his players after Westside defeated Creighton Prep, 57-7, in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk talks to his players after Westside defeated Creighton Prep, 57-7, in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
