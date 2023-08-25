Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Starting title defense

Week 1 of the high school season meant the beginning of the state title defenses for most of last year's champions.

Class A champ Omaha Westside was dominant in a 57-7 win over Omaha Creighton Prep, while B champ Bennington kept its long winning streak intact by edging Omaha Skutt 14-13.

Pierce, the C-1 champ, lost its opener at Wahoo 23-6, which C-2 champ Norfolk Catholic won a back-and-forth match with Oakland-Craig. Norfolk Catholic took its first lead at 28-21 in the third quarter and went on to win 42-27.

Eight-Man I champ Clarkson-Leigh lost its opener to EMF. That game was tied 22-22 at half before EMF took over for a 58-38 win. Hitchcock County, the Eight-Man II champ, won its opener.

In Six Man, defending champ Parkview Christian opens its season next Friday against Hampton. Runner-up Pawnee City also was off Friday, but it beat St. Edward 56-12 on Aug. 18.

Here comes the rain

Especially in the central part of the state, thunderstorms caused delays on opening night.

Gretna East's first-ever game will stretch over two days. Hastings led Gretna East 17-7 at the end of the third quarter when thunderstorms suspended the game. It will resume at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Milestone win

Wahoo coach Chad Fox earned his 150th career win Friday when the Warriors knocked off Pierce 23-6. Wahoo led 9-6 at halftime and scored midway through the third quarter on its way to the win.

Top performances

Breckan Schluter, EMF: Rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and also had a 56-yard TD reception in an upset over Clarkson-Leigh.

Orrin Kuehn, Minden: Returned the game's opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against Adams Central. That was the only score in the first half, and the game was delayed for thunderstorms in the third quarter.

Frank Fehringer, Columbus Scotus: Kicked a third-quarter field goal, which accounted for the only points in a 3-0 win over David City Aquinas.

