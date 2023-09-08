Check out highlights of some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

Gretna 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 24, 2OT: Cameron Botwell made the game-winning field goal in the second overtime period and Isaiah Weber had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 Dragons (3-0).

Millard South 56, Millard North 19: Jett Thomalla threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, Amarion Jackson caught five passes for 144 yards and three scores and Nolan Feller ran for 146 yards and two TDs as the No. 2 Patriots improved to 3-0.

Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0: Bernard Newsome connected with fellow sophomore DaShawn Prince for first-half scores of 68 and 18 yards to spark the Eagles (2-1).

Elkhorn 27, Omaha Gross 13: Elliot Beister had 28 carries for 243 yards and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Antlers (2-1).

Omaha Skutt 57, Beatrice 10: Anthony Heithoff and Maxwell Chandler each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Van Dyke threw for two scores for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1), who outscored the Orangemen 44-3 over the final three quarters.

Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The fourth-ranked Vikings (3-0) racked up 10 sacks on the night.

Douglas County West 45, Louisville 6: Brady Singer had two touchdowns and 108 yards rushing to pace the 3-0 Falcons.