Check out highlights of some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Gretna 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 24, 2OT: Cameron Botwell made the game-winning field goal in the second overtime period and Isaiah Weber had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 Dragons (3-0). Millard South 56, Millard North 19: Jett Thomalla threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, Amarion Jackson caught five passes for 144 yards and three scores and Nolan Feller ran for 146 yards and two TDs as the No. 2 Patriots improved to 3-0.
Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0: Bernard Newsome connected with fellow sophomore DaShawn Prince for first-half scores of 68 and 18 yards to spark the Eagles (2-1). Elkhorn 27, Omaha Gross 13: Elliot Beister had 28 carries for 243 yards and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Antlers (2-1). Omaha Skutt 57, Beatrice 10: Anthony Heithoff and Maxwell Chandler each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Van Dyke threw for two scores for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1), who outscored the Orangemen 44-3 over the final three quarters. Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The fourth-ranked Vikings (3-0) racked up 10 sacks on the night. Douglas County West 45, Louisville 6: Brady Singer had two touchdowns and 108 yards rushing to pace the 3-0 Falcons.
Bennington’s Gunnar Lym after win over York
Photos: Bellevue West football hosts Omaha Westside
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning catches a touchdown in front of Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall in the first quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West warms up before they game against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
Trainers attend to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after he was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Trainers run over to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after he was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross runs the ball against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac almost intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's TJ Whaley in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Grant Beutler catches a pass in front of Bellevue West's Jermaine Green at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Multiple Omaha Westside players tackle Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin passes the ball against Omaha Westside Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Jonquel Osler hits Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall acknolwdges the crowd after being injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West's Shawn Schutte tackles Omaha Westside's Brody Goc at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall acknolwdges the crowd after being injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Andrew Nielsen runs the ball against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin scrambles against Omaha Westside Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
