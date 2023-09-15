Check out highlights of some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Bluehawks win thriller
Hastings St. Cecilia, No. 8 in Class C-2, will be moving up in the rankings after the Bluehawks scored with 27 seconds left for a 29-25 win over No. 3 Wahoo Neumann on Friday.
St. Cecilia led 22-13 midway through the third quarter before Neumann's Conor Booth scored his third and fourth TDs of the night. Booth, a Nebraska commit, put the Cavs up 25-22 with 6:40 left.
But St. Cecilia had an answer. With the ball at the Neumann 9, Chase Evans threw a screen pass to Quinn Rosno, who made his way through traffic and into the end zone for the winning score.
The road gets no easier for Neumann. The next two weeks, Neumann will play ranked opponents as it hosts Yutan next Friday and goes to North Bend after that. Yutan and North Bend were in a one-score game throughout Friday before the Chieftains earned a 28-20 win.
Maahs leads Vikings
Nolan Maahs ran for four touchdowns as Waverly, No. 4 in Class B, held off Norris 27-22. Waverly took its first lead on Maahs' third TD with 2:43 left in the third quarter, which made it 21-16. Norris regained the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Maahs scored the final TD with 9:08 left. Waverly's defense did the rest.
This was the start of a tough three-week stretch for Waverly. It goes to No. 6 York next week and then makes the trip to the Panhandle to play No. 5 Scottsbluff the following week. York and Scottsbluff played a nailbiter Friday as the Dukes earned a 14-10 win.
York, which bounced back from last week's 17-6 loss to top-ranked Bennington, has given up 27 points in its four games.
Wahoo up next
Columbus Lakeview has had one of the toughest schedules in Class C-1 through the first half of the season. Lakeview earned a 24-7 win over St. Paul, while it will face No. 2 Wahoo next week.
Lakeview is 2-2 with its losses coming to No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood and No. 1 Boone Central.
Sidney stays perfect
Sidney improved to 4-0 on the season as it outscored Mitchell, No. 7 in C-2, 42-35 in a game that featured nearly 900 yards of offense. Sidney, which went 5-4 last season, faces McCook next week.
Top performances Trey Connell, South Loup: Rushed for 307 yards and six TDs on 37 carries in a 48-34 win over Sandhills/Thedford. Riggs Wilson, Weeping Water: Threw for 125 yards and two TDs and rushed for 98 in a 44-9 win over Conestoga. Tayje Hadwiger and Jesse Tesmer, Amherst: Combined for 324 yards and five TDs on the ground in a 42-20 win over Doniphan-Trumbull. James Heirigs, North Platte St. Pat's: Rushed for a TD and intercepted three passes as the Irish stayed unbeaten.
In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Stu Pospisil, Mike Patterson and Dillon Adams break down the main takeaways from Week 3 in Nebraska high school football, including No. 1 Omaha Westside's dismantling of preseason-No. 2 Bellevue West.
